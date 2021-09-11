UPCOMING EVENTS: Brentsville Bluegrass concert series, Hispanic Heritage Festival in Manassas

"To the Point" Exhibit
Until Oct. 9: "To the Point" is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist quality-colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of "painting in color." The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Brentsville Bluegrass Concert Series: 5 p.m. Featuring King Street Bluegrass and Catfish on Wheels. Gates open at 4 p.m.; concert starts at 5 p.m. Bring chairs. Food and beverages available for purchase. The lawn will be marked for social distancing and face masks are required indoors. Pre-purchased tickets recommended; space is limited; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: Admission $10 per person.
Every Day Full of Work-The African American Experience: 11 a.m. Learn about the enslaved population that once lived at Ben Lomond. Tours of the house and grounds are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $5 per person, children six and under are free.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Liberia House and Grounds Tour: Tours 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. Family friendly. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Tickets available at: https://cityofmanassas.rcdesk.com/Community/Program. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Fee: $5.
Woodbridge American Legion Post 364 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony: 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony will commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks. American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.
Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 6 p.m. Featuring Hijynx. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Nick Coons. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music at Water's End Brewery: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Noble Soul. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Stone House Quilt Guild Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilts on display, vendors, silent auction, tickets on sale for a raffle quilt. For more information, go to www.stonehousequilters.org. Fee: Admission $5; under 12 free.
Hume Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food, fun and jousting tournament. Sponsored by the Leeds Ruritan Club to support scholarship and Reading Is Fundamental programs. For more information call 540-364-2135. Leeds Ruritan Park, 12032 Hume Road, Hume.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water, and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required, call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: $15 per person.
Hispanic Heritage Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artisan vendors from Latin America, family friendly activities for all ages, live music, dancing and more. For more information, call 703-786-2190. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, Sept. 13
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Source Water Protection, the Occoquan Reservoir, and You: 7:30 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Learn about Fairfax Water and strategies to protect the Occoquan Reservoir. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqd-Cgqz8rG9Nlsdv4cc5v0D25KPQvxx9f.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
