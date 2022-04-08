ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays, April 7 to Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
Artistic Expressions Osbourn Art Exhibit: Through April 16. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas. See the artistic works of Osbourn High School students in this annual exhibit which usually takes place at the Manassas Museum but is being renovated. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jirani is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Free.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 7 to 8 p.m. Bring a flashlight and a basket. Space is limited; masks are encouraged to participate. Pre-registration required; call 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Luck of the Draw Darts Tournament: 7 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $10 cash entry.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Alex Parez. Water's End Brewery-Lake Ridge Tap Room, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Saturday, April 9
H20 Wow-Rain Barrels and Water Harvesting: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to conserve water and reduce stress on this precious natural resource, and how to reduce the cost of your water bill. Registration required; call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Mason Broadway Chorale Showcase: 8 p.m. Presented by the University Chorale. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $20 general public; $15 seniors; $5 students.
Quantico Creek Clean Up: 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteer to help clean the Quantico Creek watershed. For more information, contact Yvette Ragland at yragland@dumfriesva.gov. Town of Dumfries, 17757 Main St., Dumfries.
Monster Truck Show: 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, April 10, same time. Pre-show at 4 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. $15 for ages 11 and up; $5 for ages 3-10; age 2 and under free.
Rippon Lodge Easter Egg Trail: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fun activity trail; bring own basket. Space is limited; advance registration required at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms. $10 adults and children over 6, $5 per child under 6.
Easter Egg Hunts: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For ages 1 to 7. Masks are encouraged; bring own basket. Pre-register by calling 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $5 per child.
Community Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bring own basket. Pictures with the Easter Bunny; kid's games. For more information, call 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
Hop Around Downtown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit stores for sweet surprises and prizes. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Family Workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. Families can take a guided tour of the site and make a craft to take home. Register at: https://cityofmanassas.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Jennie Dean Memorial, 9601 Wellington Road, Manassas. Fee $5 - $10.
Garden Talk-Native Plants: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Learn about the native plants of Prince William County, their benefits and how to use them in a garden. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Monallo. Water's End Brewery-Lake Ridge Tap Room, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring A Note Two Self. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, April 10
Chonda Pierce Live in Concert: 7 p.m. Best-selling author and "the queen of clean" is back to make audiences laugh. Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge. Tickets $26 and up; available at: https://www.awakeningevents.com/chondapierce.
Stories of Preservation and Progress: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about Jennie Dean and the Manassas Industrial School. Jennie Dean Memorial, 9601 Wellington Road, Manassas. Free.
Bluebell Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. Free.
Wetland Walk: 2 to 3 p.m. Join rangers and learn about the wetlands and their vital importance to the ecosystem. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees apply.
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Easter Egg Hunt: 2 to 6 p.m. Meet Hops the Bunny. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring The Cold North. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Monday, April 11
Archaelology at Annaburg: Noon to 1 p.m. Meet the archaeologists who are working to find clues about the history of the house and its occupants. Informal, drop-in conversation. Annaburg, 9201 Maple St., Manassas. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, April 12
Smart Money Series-Retirement Planning: 11 a.m. to noon. For adults. Learn tips and strategies to help fund retirement. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Tai Chi Tuesdays: 6 to 7 p.m. Specialized for older adults to help release tension, to provide a sense of calm and restore energy. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Chris Rall. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, April 13
Math Night with Mathnasium: 5 to 7 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice math skills with games and activities. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinstral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
