UPCOMING EVENTS: Birds on the Boardwalk, Easter egg hunts, 'Hop around downtown Manassas'

Friday, March 26
Celebrating Her Ability: All day. Celebrate Women's History Month. Pick up a special bookmark about women who overcame challenges. Fill out bookmark and write about a woman who has inspired. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road. Free.
Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to the library and see how many of the listed items can be found to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on a smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Saturday, March 27
Birds on the Boardwalk: 8 to 10 a.m. For ages 13 and up. Bring binoculars and learn about local and migrating birds. For more information call 703-792-7060. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10.
Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Bring the kids for a free craft and egg hunt. To keep the event COVID friendly, each family will be given a 4-minute time slot to hunt for eggs. Sign up for a time slot at Admin@TrinityofWoodbridge.org. Times start at 10 a.m. and times will be assigned. Trinity Lutheran Church, 12345 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
Rippon Lodge Easter Egg Hunt: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring a basket. Timed walks for age groups; social distance required; family units no larger than 5 allowed at one time. Masks required indoors and strongly suggested outdoors for all in attendance. Reservations required; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $5 per child under 4; $10 per person 5 and older.
Sunday, March 28
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Hop Around Downtown: 5 p.m. Manassas First Friday event. Visit the stores of participating merchants and collect eggs to win prizes. For more information call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center Street.
Monday, March 29
Tuesday, March 30
Spring Break History Camp: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For ages 8-13. Enjoy crafts and activities focusing on tools and trades of Native Americans and farming activities of the 19th century. To register, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $50 per camper, ages 8-13.
Expand Your Universe-Cake Decorating 101: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn how to make professionally decorated cakes. Learn techniques such as applying buttercream icing; how to make a rose; level a cake; pour ganache and master a piping bag. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Wednesday, March 31
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Improve speaking skills. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Registration is required; call the library, 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
