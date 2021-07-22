UPCOMING EVENTS: Ben Lomond Civil War anniversary events, all the farmers markets

Friday, July 23
Trivia Night in River Mill Park: 6 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people and rent a 10-foot space in a socially distanced picnic circle in the park. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will emcee. Bring chairs or a blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-night-in-river-mill-park-tickets-152541474657.
Chinn Park Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, audiobooks and magazines. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Saturday, July 24
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Morning Bird Walk: 8 a.m. Take a guided walk land learn about the birds that call Northern Virginia and the park home. Dress appropriately for walking and hiking in the woods. Bring water. Meet at the visitor center. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle. Entrance fee is required to enter the park.
Ben Lomond Civil War Anniversary Weekend: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn from historians and Civil War reenactors how soldiers were treated during the war and the conditions of the hospitals. For more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Free.
Ben Lomond Civil War Hospital Candlelight Tours: 7 to 9 p.m. Tour the grounds and hospital. Advanced reservations are strongly recommended; call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $10.
Crime and Punishment at Brentsville Courthouse: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a tour of the public lot and learn about the laws, crime and punishment of the 19th century. Registration required; call 703-365-7895. Tours limited to seven people and face masks are required indoors. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per person; children 6 and under free.
Summer Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Summer Sounds 2021 Concert Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shenandoah Run. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Chinn Park Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, audiobooks and magazines. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Sunday, July 25
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring the Joker Band. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Ben Lomond Civil War Anniversary Weekend: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn from historians and Civil War reenactors how soldiers were treated during the war and the conditions of the hospitals. For more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Free.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Monday, July 26
Crafts to Go: All day. Take home crafts for adults. Supplies plus instructions. No registration necessary; available while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Take and Make Craft Kits for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; just stop by the library and pick up a kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, July 27
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday with Lucas John: 7 to 8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Wednesday, July 28
Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
