UPCOMING EVENTS: Barnes House open house, Underground Railroad at Leesylvania,

Ongoing events
Special Exhibit: Flags Raised on Iwo Jima: Through March 28. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Joe Rosenthal's iconic photo of the second flag raising became the enduring symbol of American resolve. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Exhibit: Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" Solo Exhibit: Through Mar. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr. Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Prince William County Historic Preservation Lecture Series: The Odyssey of a Reluctant Carolina Confederate: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about Wright Stephen Batchelor. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. Free; $5 suggested donation.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, March 1, same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Books on Tap: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Enjoy craft beer and discuss contemporary and classic fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8430 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday, Feb. 25
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Feb. 26, same times. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn facts of African American history in Prince William County. Masks required. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free; donations accepted.
Rippon Lodge Game Day: Noon to 2 p.m. For ages 7 and older. Colonial games. For information, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Barnes House Historical Site Open House: 11 a.m. Learn about Eppa Barnes and the history of the house. Barnes House, 5049 Waterway Drive, Montclair.
The Beatles, Tango Nights and For Those We Lost: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Virginia National Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $40 adult; $25, ages 12 and under.
County Music Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring a yoga mat and enjoy a 75-minute workout followed by a beer. For all skill levels. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Cost: $15. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-feb-2022-manassas-taproom-tickets-227917857447
Sunday, Feb. 27
The Underground Railroad: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about the communication techniques used to safely signal and guide men and women making the journey to freedom. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Last Day of Skating: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Harris Pavillion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Tickets: harrispavillionice.ticketsocket.com
Monday, Feb. 28
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, March 1
Mardi Gras Networking Mixer: 4 to 6 p.m. Authentic soul food, prizes and more. Face masks required; masquerade masks optional. RSVP by Feb. 25 to: vhendrix@potomacplace.com. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Donations welcome for the Prince William County Community Foundation.
Lena Seikaly Trio: 1:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $29.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: All day. Register online at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment. Masks required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Montclair.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, March 2
Amphibians of Spring Hike: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
Read Across America Day: All day. Birthday celebration for Dr. Seuss with crafts and a scavenger hunt. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 1305 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Take a Sip of History-Tales of Prince William Citizens at War: 6 p.m. Listen to local historians and Prince William Historic Preservations staff. For information, call 703-366-3049. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Free; donations welcome.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
