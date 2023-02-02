Upcoming Prince William Events Feb. 2 to 8
ONGOING EVENTS
Stories "That End in Freedom" Solo Art Exhibit by DC Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander: Through March 18. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and Indigenous American perseverance, resilience and healing. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community blood drive. Register by calling 1-800-733-2767. Sweeney Barn, 9310 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Protecting Quantico Creek: The Role of Prince William Forest Park in a Healthy Watershed: 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more about how forestland protects water quality and what Prince William Forest Park does to ensure Quantico Creek remains healthy. Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2239 Tackett's Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Free; donations appreciated.
Talking to the Author Bookmark Contest: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday, Feb. 4, Sunday, Feb. 5, Monday, Feb. 6, Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 8; same times. For grades K to 5. Design a bookmark around the theme "Off the Wall." Prizes will be awarded on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Craft to Go-Teen Anti-Valentines Art Attack: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday, Feb. 4, Monday, Feb. 6, Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 8; same times. For grades 6 to 12. Pick up a special Crafts to Go. Kit filled with art supplies and materials. Then create your anti-Valentine's craft. While supplies last. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
FeBREWary with DC101: 3 to 7 p.m. Roche from DC101 will be broadcasting live from the tap room. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jon Mitchem. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Karaoke Thursdays: 6 to 10 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at The Farm Brewery: 7 p.m. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Friday, Feb. 3
First Friday "Souper Bowl": 6 to 9 p.m. Annual soup competition. Purchase a tasting pass to sample all the soups and vote for favorites. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. $12.
Pied Piper Theatre Auditions for School of Rock: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an audition, call 703-330-2787 or sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f45a8a72fa7f58-pied1#/. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Parent/Caregiver Meetup and Playgroup: 11 a.m. to noon. Meet other parents and give a child the opportunity to socialize, play and do activities with other children. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Feb First Friday at Sinistral: 5 t0 11 p.m. Live music by Joe Downer. Little Lady Grill food truck will be on site. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Feud Time Game Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six people. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Jeremy J Country. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Chesapeake Sons. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Date Night at Cedar Run: 4 to 10 p.m. Live music by Dennis Wayland. Bring a date, friend, parent or spouse and try some new brews. I Smoke You Eat Food Truck on site. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Barnes House Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the exhibits highlighting the site's history and the story of historic preservation in Prince William County. Barnes House, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Artist Reception-Stories that End in Freedom: 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Meet the artist Lory Ivey Alexander and view her exhibit. RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/LoryIvey. ARTfactory, 9410 Battle St., Manassas.
Machine de Cirque: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m. Quebec City based circus company. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $48, $41, $29, half price for youth through grade 12.
An Afternoon of Laughs: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring standup comedian Moody McCarthy. Cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres after the performance. RSVP to 703-489-4724. Tribute at the Glen, 4151 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Take Your Child to the Library Day: All day. For all ages/families. Scavenger hunt featuring children's book characters. Receive a bookmark and sticker. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Winterfest Triathlon: Noon to 5 p.m. Drinks and prizes in adult trike racing, beer pong and dodge ball. Team themes/costumes are strongly encouraged. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $30. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winterfest-triathlon-tickets-511074406307
Comedy Show to Benefit Semper K9: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Hosted by Dewayne White and all Veteran lineup. Electric Palm, 12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge.
Escaping to Freedom: 1 to 2 p.m. View the Underground Railroad display and learn the hidden message behind the handmade quilt donated by Stone House Quilters. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Wicks and Sips at Ornery: 2 to 5 p.m. Make own candle while enjoying a beer. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $33 per person. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wicks-sips-at-ornery-tickets-494114027357
Cheesecake and Wine Pairing: 2 to 4 p.m. Cheesecakes from Cheesecake Barn. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. $45 per person. Tickets available at: https://www.wineryatlagrange.orderport.net/wines/Tickets
Live Music: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Front Guys. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Pete and Chuck Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Brisk. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Hijynx. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Waterfowl Prowl: 1 to 2 p.m. See the taxidermy waterfowl at the visitor center and learn about their journey from the arctic and Canada to Northern Virginia. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Feb. 6
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Decibel Therapy Band. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the flowers and animals at Leopold's Preserve. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Teen Advisory Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. Come alone or bring a team and compete for prizes. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Ladies Bunco Night: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Bring $5 cash and a snack or simple appetizer to share. Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Love is in the Air-Valentine's Cookie Class: 7 to 9 p.m. Decorate six Valentine's theme cookies. Learn decorating techniques and more. All supplies are provided. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. $50 per person. Tickets available at: https://www.mostly-sweet-by-juis-llc.square.site
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dan Barry. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
