UPCOMING EVENTS: Arts & crafts fair on the Manassas Museum lawn, learn caligraphy, composting, Civil War history

Upcoming Events April 22-28
Thursday, April 22
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
James Longstreet After the Civil War-The Controversy Explained: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the Prince William County Historic Preservation. Speaker is Dan Paterson, a descendant of James Longstreet. To register and for more information, call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site. Free, donations accepted.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Asaph Dance Ensemble: 7:15 p.m. Virtual. Learn the story of the Asaph Dance Ensemble. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Friday, April 23
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Intro to Composting: All day. For adults. Interested in learning more about composting? Sign up to reserve a beginning composting kit. Kits can be picked up during open hours, April 19 to May 1. Call the library, 703-792-8820, to register or for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Saturday, April 24
Calligraphy Class in the Brentsville Schoolhouse: 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 13 and up. Join the Prince William County Historic Preservation staff for a beginner's introduction to the art of calligraphy. For more information or to register, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $15 per person.
Pre-Revolutionary War Rippon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The PWC Independent Company of Cadets at Rippon Lodge will discuss what pre-rev war Virginia was like for the militia. For more information, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $5.00 per person, free for children under six.
Route 1 Earth Day Community Cleanup: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Keep Prince William Beautiful and Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin. Come and help clean up the litter problem on Route 1 from Woodbridge to Dumfries. To register, call 571-285-3772. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Curtis Drive, Woodridge.
Artist Inventory Sale: 1 to 5 p.m. Local and regional artists will be offering original art at. All COVID practices will be followed. Masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Equity and Inclusion Criminal Justice Listening Session: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
Floralia Arts and Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 60 artisans and crafters will be present for the annual fair just in time for Mother's Day. The event is being held in accordance with CDC guidelines; face coverings are required all throughout the event and maintain social distance. For more information, call 703-889-0202. Manassas Museum Lawn, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Sunday, April 25
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, April 26
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go to www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Bats of Virginia: 7 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Learn about bats including species that may be in the Prince William area. RSVP required; call 703-490-5200 to register. Prince William Conservation Alliance. Free.
Tuesday, April 27
Expand Your Universe - Introduction to Music Appreciation: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn and appreciate the history of music. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Upcycled Kitchen Composter: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Upcycle a plastic container into a kitchen composter. Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library while supplies last. Eliminate landfill waste and make free fertilizer for the yard. For more information, contact lgonzalezberrios@pwcgov.org. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Wednesday, April 28
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round, cart included.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Virtual Stories of Preservation and Progress: 3 to 4 p.m. Virtual. Ron Chase, founding Director of the Gum Springs Historical Society and Museum will discuss a historic Black community located near the Mount Vernon Estate at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
