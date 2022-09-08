ONGOING EVENTS
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Sightings Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Sept. 10. A collection of objects and images that are tangible responses to the issues and ideas the artist is trying to understand. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Walk-in One-on-one Computer Help: 1 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 9, Monday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept 14; same times. For adults. Personal assistance with computer, smart phone, electronic device questions. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 9
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Javid Ali: 7:30 p.m. World famous Indian star. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $29 and up.
Model Railroad Show: All day. Additional dates: Saturday, Sept. 10; same times. For all ages/families. Train exhibit and meet the members of the Prince William Model Railroad Club. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Cornhole at the Farm: 6 p.m. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Effective Communication Strategies: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn how to communicate with someone who has Alzheimer's. To register or for information, call 703-393-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Family Day-Robotics and Hispanic Heritage Month: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how the Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robots' function. Crafts and hands on activities to celebrate Hispanic American Heritage month. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
11th Annual Bands, Brews and BBQ: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 11, same times. Live music; drinks; shopping; and fun. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Manassas Out of the Darkness Community Walk: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk in support of suicide and mental health conditions. To register, contact Ellen Shannon at 646-632-5189. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Stonebridge Fall Fest and Chili Cook-Off: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come early and sample the chili; vendors; music; performances; demonstrations; and community outreach. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Adult Writers: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Share writing pieces and offer encouragement and constructive criticism. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen; bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Five Finger Death Punch: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Wine and Cheesecake Pairing with Cheesecake Bean: 1 to 3 p.m. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Tickets available at online.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring TJB. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Kara Davis. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Hubcap Dave. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Arts Alive! 2022: Noon. Family friendly arts festival. Live performances; exhibits; visual art; local authors; demonstrations; and more. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free, no tickets required.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Sept. 12
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks, and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Preschool Playdate-Baby Bots: 10 a.m. to noon. Robotics themed event with story time; sing-a-longs; robot themed crafts; and more. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Work on all kinds of projects; gain friends; and earn community service hours. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Family Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. For all ages/families. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Diabetes Support Group: 10 to 11 a.m. Registration not required. For more information, call 703-523-0590. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 5 p.m. Grand opening of American Family Care Woodbridge. American Family Care, 14087 Richmond Highway, Woodbridge.
Non-Profit Fundraiser Hero's Bridge: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Food; drinks; games; door prizes; 50-50 raffle. All proceeds go to Hero's Bridge Veteran's Services. ACCLAIM at Belmont Bay, 13875 Clear Lake Circle, Woodbridge.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 9 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing, 7679 Limestone Drive, Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
