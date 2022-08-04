Upcoming Prince William Events Aug. 4 to 10
ONGOING EVENTS
Sightings Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Sept. 10. A collection of objects and images that are tangible responses to the issues and ideas the artist is trying to understand. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Through Nov. 17 on recurring on the third Thursday of every month. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about butterfly identification, life cycles, host plants and more. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required at DMV website: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Take and Make Snacks for Teens: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6; same times. For grades 6-12. Pick up a snack kit to take home and make. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Aug. 5
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
2nd Annual Porters for a Purpose-CASA Benefit Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Live music, food truck, raffles. All proceeds benefit CASA CIS. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
August First Friday: 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring 8 Track Jones. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Parrot Head Tailgate Party: Noon to 6 p.m. To celebrate Jimmy Buffett coming to town, there will be live music, food truck, cigars, axe throwing and more. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Invasive Plant Removal: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers needed. Bring garden or work gloves, wear long sleeves, long pants, and sturdy closed toe shoes. Wear sunscreen and bug spray and bring water to drink. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/invasive-plant-removal-2/form. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Star Wars Day: 2 to 4 p.m. For all ages/families. Star Wars activities, crafts, and trivia for all ages. Lightsaber training and Star Wars Story Time. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Bring a rod and reel or use one at the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Music on Mill Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring the 257th Army Band. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.
Jimmy Buffett: 8 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Rob Hoey. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Saturdays at Sinistral: 3 to 5 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the 257th U.S. Army Band. Bring a blanket or chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Aug. 8
The Butterfly Guy: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Butterfly Rick will show everyone how to nurture and enjoy garden butterflies. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
NOVA Information Table: 1 to 3 p.m. For adults and grades 6-12. NOVA representatives will discuss program offerings, the admissions process and how to receive assistance. No registration required. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10; same times. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Preschool Playdate-Space: 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can color their own Chesty the Bulldog, design their own rocket ship and more. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Pond Discovery: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
GENEOLOGY 101: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Advice on how to go about building a family tree, with specific tools and strategies. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Fishing Without a Rod: 2 to 3 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Take a Sip of History-Battle of Second Manassas: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Listen to local historians and Prince William Historic Preservations staff. For information, call 703-366-3049. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Free; donations welcome.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
