UPCOMING EVENTS: 6th annual Prince William history symposium, car show, farm tours continue

Thursday, April 29
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go towww.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.
National Greenery Day: All day. For all ages and families. Pick up a packet of herb seeds to take home and plant. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Friday, April 30
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go towww.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or the library and see how many of the listed items found to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on a smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Upcycled Kitchen Composter: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages/families. Upcycle a plastic container into a kitchen composter. Pick up free supplies and instructions at the library while supplies last. Eliminate landfill waste and make free fertilizer for the yard. For more information, contact lgonzalezberrios@pwcgov.org. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Saturday, May 1
Pre-Revolutionary War Rippon: 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. The PWC Independent Company of Cadets at Rippon Lodge will discuss what pre-rev war Virginia was like for the militia. For more information, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $5 per person, free for children under 6.
Sixth Annual Prince William-Manassas History Symposium: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All attendees are required to wear a mask during the event. Spaces are limited; reservations are required. To register and for more information, call 703-792-4754. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12220 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $10 for all day symposium.
National Kidney Foundation Car Show: 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by the Jukebox Diner. To register or for more information, call 703-330-0850 or 703-582-6872 or email: bonnie@jukeboxdiner.com. The Jukebox Diner, 8637 Sudley Road, Manassas. $15 registration.
Garden Club of Montclair's Perennial Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yellow plant sale signs will be placed on Waterway Drive in Montclair at intersections of neighborhoods in which a member has plants for sale. Begin at 4401 Ashgrove Drive and receive a list for plants at other locations. For more information, contact Betty Gitlin at beegee28@juno.com. 4401 Ashgrove Drive, Monclair.
Sunday, May 2
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Asaph Dance Ensemble-Reflections to Revival : 3 p.m. Virtual. This mixed program includes the first ballet produced by Asaph Dance Ensemble's newest director. It will also feature the works of Robin Sturm. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Fee: Tickets $60.
Monday, May 3
Equity and Inclusion Housing Listening Session: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
30 Days of Self Love Calendar: All day. For grades 6 to 12 and adults. Pick up a calendar in honor of Mental Health Month. Each day, the calendar will give an activity or question to complete to help develop a healthier mindset. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, May 4
History on Tap-Historic Taverns of Prince William County: 7 to 8 p.m. For adults. Local historian Bill Backus will explore the history of taverns in Prince William County, including some to visit. To register or for more information, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library. Free.
Star Wars Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For all ages and families. Visit the library throughout the day to celebrate Star Wars Day with a scavenger hunt and a special take-and-make Baby Yoda craft. Costumes are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, May 5
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free, play as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free, play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free, play as little as $33 per round, cart included.
Wednesday Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 6 p.m. Hike with staff and volunteers and learn the history of the park. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations encouraged.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
