ONGOING EVENTS
"Painted Musings" Art Exhibit": Through June 10. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. ARTfactory is pleased to present “Painted Musings” an exhibition featuring a series of new paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad. The paintings in this exhibit were inspired by classic Kurdish folkloric singing or Kurdish “epics.” Kurdish music is a central part of Kurdish culture, and epics are considered unique to Kurdistan. Traditionally, Kurdish folk songs are passed down orally, from generation to generation, as a means of preserving cultural history. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
BEACON for English Language and Literacy's 3rd annual Virtual Walkathon: May 1 to May 31. Walk, run or bike to support adult literacy in the community. Presented by Quaker Custom Homes. Proceeds of the walk benefit BEACON for English Language and Literacy, which provides English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation and job readiness skills training for adults in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Registration is now open. For more details, visit www.beaconliteracy.org/walkathon
Friday, May 26
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Memorial Day in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park: All day. Additional dates: Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29; same times. Dedicated to the service of all Marines. The museum will provide free flags for patrons to place by a commemorative brick or the Marine monuments that line the park's path in honor of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Visitors may pick up their flags from the Medal of Honor Theater inside the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range, Tun Tavern, Devil Dog Diner and Museum Store are open throughout Memorial Day weekend. The National Museum of the Marine Corps Museum is located at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Gotaway Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Uncle Jesse.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Matty D.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Whiskey Dogs.
Saturday, May 27
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Antique Identification Day at Rippon Lodge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local experts and museum staff will view vintage and antique pieces of glassware, clothing, jewelry, and memorabilia to provide more insight and classification of unique pieces of history. This is not an appraisal nor a donation collection. Do not transport larger pieces of furniture to the historic site. Weapon safety protocols in place. Registration is required; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10.
Williams-Dawes House Hardhat Tours: Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Learn about the building's ongoing restoration work. Space is limited; registration is required; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $25 per person.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. to noon. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 3 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, May 29, 1 to 2 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen, and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Family Day at Liberia: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Self-guided tour of the house, games and activities, Civil War Puppet Play performed by Shades of Our Past and attend a puppet making workshop. Register at: https://www.cityofmanassas.recdesk.com/community/program. Liberia House Historic Site, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas.
6th annual Woodbridge Beerfest Craft Beer Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beer, food, wine, root beer for the kids, and more. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodbridge-beer-fest-2023-tickets-584041151807
Gainesville Community Choir 10 Year Anniversary Concert Series: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, May 28, 3 to 4:15 p.m. St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 8899 Sudley Road, Manassas. Tickets ($15/adults, $10/age 9 to 17) can be purchased at the door with cash, check, credit card, Venmo, or PayPal. Children 8 and under are free.
RACE to Health Equity Health Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta. Free screenings; information; workshops; and more. Register at: https://rb.gy/7qky02. Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge.
The Very Flannel Dino Reads at Great Mane: Noon to 1 p.m. Bring the family for a fun session of reading. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music:
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the On Tap Band.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Greg Ryman.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Brisk.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Working Man's Band.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Radio Redline Band.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob. Sunday, May 28
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Across: 2 and 7 p.m. Featuring Company 360. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $40 adult; $30 senior, student; $20 youth (ages 12 and under)
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 3 to 4 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music:
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Katelyn Christine.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Ricardo.
Monday, May 29
Monday Night Bingo: 5 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hot food is available at the snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water are provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Price $10 to $20.
Monday Trivia:7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, May 30
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Brian Harris. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Wednesday, May 31
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Live children's music featuring Oh Susannah. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Bereavement Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Spiritual Care Support Ministries. Each session will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one; a workbook; guided conversation; and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP to 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Willie Williams. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.