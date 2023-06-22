"The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks": Through July 29. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory features nationally renowned artist, Earl J. Hooks (1927-2005).
“The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks” brings together 50 photographs spanning over 60 years of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition will also address the artist’s history with the local and national chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. For more information contact, Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, June 22
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. No pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted on the museum grounds. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Tired of Traffic? Alternatives to Gridlock: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Discussion on what can be done to alleviate traffic jams in the area even as it continues to grow. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
The Bias Inside Us-A Smithsonian Exhibit: All day. Additional dates: Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27; same times. For students in grades 9 to 12. The exhibit is housed in the teen section of the library. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Dinosaurs with Dinoman: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Magic, props and real dinosaur fossils. Dinoman and his raccoon sidekick, Reflex, will answer about dinosaurs and how fossils are created. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Beowulf T. Wonderbunny: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Tom Lilly and Beowulf T. Wonderbunny will visit with their "Books Are a Blast" comedy-magic summer show. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Books on Tap at Tucked Away: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night:7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Board Game Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Billy T. Wilde. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, June 23
Fun at the Fountain: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Featuring John Henry, the Guitar Playing Man. Bring something to sit on. Virginia Promenade Commons St., Gainesville. Free.
Friday Night Hikes-Sensory Hike: 7 to 9 p.m. All ages welcome; parent discretion advised per individual child because it will be dark. Arrive 15 minutes before start time and wear closed toe shoes and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Trivia Night: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Come and test trivia knowledge. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan.
Summer Concert: 8 to 10 p.m. Featuring The Breakaways. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14091 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
PowerWorx Dance-Power of Dance 2023: 6:30 p.m. Featuring the dancers from PowerWorx dance studio. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults; children ages 2 and under free.
Seasonal Kids Take and Make Crafts: All day. For ages 3 to 6. Pick up craft for kids while supplies last. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Terrariums, Plants, and Sand Crafts: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. For adults and students in grades 6 to 12. Create a terrarium using plastic mason jars and kinetic sand. Register for only one of the two sessions by calling 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Special Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams will be limited to six people. The winning team gets a prize. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring the Skyla Burrell Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Rowdy Ace Band.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Not Ready 4Monday.
Saturday, June 24
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
3rd annual Manassas Bee Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costume parade; food trucks; mead garden; live music; vendors; crafts; native plants; farm animals; and more. Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas.
Osprey Observations: 11 a.m. to noon. Join a ranger and get a closer look at these feathered fishermen and learn more about them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Riverside Crafts: 3 to 4 p.m. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 to 6 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett & Restless Road: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Guided Tours of Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, June 25; same times. Tours are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10604 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Earl J. Hooks Artist Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Beatlegacy: 7 to 9 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
My Pet Alpaca: Noon to 2 p.m. For all ages/families. Meet and greet the alpacas and learn about their unique personalities and traits. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
LVA On the Go: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For all ages. Explore research resources, discuss regional and family history with LVA staff, discover educational materials, children's activities and more. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Seals on Wheels: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults. Residents of Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park can file marriage license applications, notary applications, concealed handgun permits and more. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Model Railroad-Northern VA NTRAK Club: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all ages/families. See a model railroad, meet NVNTRAK club members and learn more about trains in this interactive display. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. For all experience levels, bring a mat. Registration fee includes yoga class and a pint of choice, brews, seltzers or root beer. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $15. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-june-2023-manassas-taproom-tickets-570831019947
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the Uncle Jesse Band.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Matt Davis.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Radio NV.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Stonebrook.
Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket. 7 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner.
Sunday, June 25
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 5 to 6 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Wear closed toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Tree ID Hike: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn about trees and the ecosystems. Wear closed toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Melissa Quinn Fox.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring V-n-G Acoustic Duo.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Connor Daly.
Monday, June 26
Inova Information Session: 10:30 to noon. For adults. This program provides a discussion about the Inova Cares Clinic for Families and how it can be a valuable resource to the community. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Celtic Drawing: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults and students in grades 6 to 12. Drawing workshop that features a background lecture on Celtic art traditions. Registration is required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Reading with Dogs: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia:7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, June 27
Lunch and Learn-Summer educational series: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For adults. Subject is "What is Assisted Living?" Refreshments and a boxed lunch will be provided. Registration is required for this free program; contact Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Rooftop Productions Auditions for “Kinky Boots”:7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 29; same times. For adults. Musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cydni Lauper. Call 703-330-2787 to schedule an audition or go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040f45a8a72fa7f58-rooftop#/. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
English Conversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Eats-Candy Sculpting: 4 to 5 p.m. For students in grades 6 to 12. Make mini candy sculptures or create a edible candy art. Candy and sculpting tools will be provided. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Preschool children of all abilities are welcome to an interactive story time emphasizing socialization and sensory engagement. Space is limited and registration is required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation:10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, June 28
Bereavement Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Spiritual Care Support Ministries. Each session will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP to 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Mister Don. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Registration is encouraged, but not required call 703-792-4500, Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Financial Glee-Rescue Your Retirement: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Learn safer options for building retirement savings with more predictable growth, guaranteed lifetime income, tax-free income and more. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. First place team wins a prize. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Wilson Springs Hotel. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
