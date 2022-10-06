Photo_Lifestyles_upcoming events_fall jubilee.jpg

38th Annual Manassas Fall Jubilee: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas. Craft and community booths, live music, entertainment and more. Free.

Mike Parker performs at the Farm Brewery

Mike Parker at The Farm Brewery: Saturday, Oct 8 at noon. Also featured is the Scott Kurts Band. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
