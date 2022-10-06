Upcoming Prince William Events Oct. 6 to 12
ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Walk-in One-on-one Computer Help: 1 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Oct. 7 and Wednesday, Oct. 12; same times. For adults. Personal assistance with a computer, smart phone, electronic device questions. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Special Event-Halloween Safety: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 8, Sunday, Oct. 9, Monday, Oct. 10, Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12; same times. For Grades K-8. Learn to walk safely in a neighborhood and pick up a craft kit. Supplies limited. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Oct. 7
First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Cancer Awareness and Favorite Football Jersey is the theme for October's First Friday. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Library Food Distribution: 2 to 4 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Ryan Forrester. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Totally 80s First Friday: 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring The Reflex. 80s dress encouraged. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring On Tap Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Wilson Springs Hotel. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 8
39th Annual Manassas Fall Jubilee: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crafts; vendors; live music; entertainment; and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free. RESCHEDULED FROM OCT. 1.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Broadway in Manassas Fall Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Chorale. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25; free to Mason students and children (18 years and younger).
Read with Carylee-Children's Book Fair: 11 a.m. Featuring Carylee Carrington, voted best author in Prince William County 2022. Local children's authors and vendors. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Murder at Rippon Lodge: 4 to 7 p.m. Performances at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mature audiences only; not appropriate for children. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person.
Saturday Night Concert Series: 8 to 10 p.m. Featuring the Special Occasions Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
I Walk for ACTS: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 5K race with runners/walkers followed by a family festival with games, music and activities. All proceeds support ACTS programs. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Free Community Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Halloween Costume Swap: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For all ages. Bring in unwanted Halloween costumes; take another one if needed or donate to the collection bin. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Medicare 101-Understanding Your Benefits: 3 to 5 p.m. For adults. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring JParis. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Mike Parker at The Farm Brewery: Noon. Also featured is the Scott Kurts Band. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
All You Can Eat Crab Fest: 1 p.m. Beers available for purchase. Tickets must be purchased in advance; available at: https://tincannoncrabfest2022.event.com. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $49.95 per person.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring John Sweet. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Connor Day. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 10
Mental Health Literacy: 6 to 7 p.m. For all ages. Woodbridge Therapy Group will discuss what mental health is, and why it is important. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Clay Gnome Take and Make for Teens: All day. For grades 6-12. Make a gnome out of clay; supplies and instructions will be provided. Register early as supplies are limited; call 703-792-5665. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Visit from Prince William County Fire and Rescue System: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Learn about fire safety and prevention and see the fire truck. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop locally and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Preschool Playdate-NMMC's Halloween Party: 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 5 and under. Halloween-themed games, treats and more. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave. Manassas.
Library Food Distribution: 1 to 2 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Sentara's Ladies Night Out: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Complimentary mini spa treatments, appetizers and dessert, vendors, women's health Q&A panel with local physicians, free health screenings to check blood pressure, cholesterol, A1C and body mass index. Old Hickory Golf Club, 11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge. $25. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sentara-ladies-night-out-tickets-399034772747
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library. 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Oktoberfest Trivia: 5 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Good Noizz. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
