Upcoming Prince William Events Sept. 29 to Oct. 5
ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friends of Potomac Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1; same times. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Walk-in One-on-one Computer Help: 1 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 3; same times. For adults. Personal assistance with a computer, smart phone, electronic device questions. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Jamie McLean Band. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 30
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Guided Stargazing Paddle: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a canoe adventure observing the evening sky. Spots are limited; reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear; bring sunglasses, sunscreen and water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Fee is due at time of reservation.
Special Event-Trains: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Oct. 1; same times. For all ages. The Prince William Model Railroad Club will have an exhibit of model railroads. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Comedy Show at Tin Cannon Brewing: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ray Jubela, Steve Tracy and Sam Cobb. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Free entry; tips/donations are appreciated.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30. p.m. Featuring Levi Stephens. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Hubcap Dave Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Chesapeake Sons. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Prince William Art Society Fall Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Indoor event featuring a wide range of art media and subjects. Tall Oaks Community Center, 12298 Cotton Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours leave at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Join local historians for a special walking tour of Brentsville. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; children under six free.
Paint Night: 4 p.m. Adults and youths are welcome. All proceeds benefit the Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary and will be directed toward the care and feeding of the resident animals as well as sanctuary upkeep. All painting materials are provided along with light refreshments. Hope and Serentiy Farm Sanctuary, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. $50 per person.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. Drop off event for Manassas City residents. Commercial/business waste will not be accepted for collection. For information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
Special Event-Halloween Safety: All day. Additional dates: Sunday, Oct. 2, Monday, Oct. 3, Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5; same times. For Grades K-8. Learn to walk safely in a neighborhood and pick up a craft kit. Supplies limited. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Adopt Your Next Pet with the Humane Society of Northern VA: 1 to 4 p.m. Meet the pets and submit adoption applications on site. No registration required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
39th Annual Manassas Fall Jubilee: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crafts; vendors; live music; entertainment; and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
2nd Annual Oktoberfest Lake Ridge Taproom: Noon to 10 p.m. Live music, German-themed food and more. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Volunteer Pond Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Gloves, grabbers, and trash bags provided. Volunteers encouraged to wear waterproof boots/shoes. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Live Music: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sophia Mariana. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
9th Autumn Remembrance Day Arts Festival: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Family friendly event. Bring a picnic; live music. For more information, call 703-203-7660. Sweet Virginia Bee Farm, 14610 Glenkirk Road, Nokesville. Suggested donation: $25 to $50; children 12 and under are free.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel-Music for the Young and Youthful: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Family friendly. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $50, $43, $29, half-price for youth through Grade 12.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 3
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. For all ages/families. Learn chess or enjoy a game of chess with a friend. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave. Manassas.
Ghost Hunt at Chinn Park: 8 to 9:45 p.m. For adults and grades 11 to 12. Ghost Doctors will lead a ghost hunt around Chinn Park. No cameras or video allowed during the tour. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Library Food Distribution: Noon to 2 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Disney Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Free to play; prizes for winning teams; everyone in costume is entered in raffle for a gift card; come early and grab a seat. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Ct., Manassas.
Take a Sip of History-Ghost Stories of Prince William County: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of ghost stories from throughout Prince William County’s history. Copies of “Haunted Prince William County” by Andrew L. Mills will be available for purchase. For information, call 703-365-7895. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. Free; donations welcome.
Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin + Bush with Special Guests: 5:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
