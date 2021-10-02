UPCOMING EVENTS: 38th Annual Fall Jubilee, first-ever PRIDE celebration in Manassas

"To the Point" Exhibit: Ongoing through Saturday, Oct. 9. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. A group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of "painting in color." The works show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
The USMC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Through Friday, Oct. 15. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Museum of the Marine Corps takes the opportunity to honor all Americans of Hispanic descent and acknowledge their past and ongoing contributions to the success and growth of our nation. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. To 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Sentara Drive-Thru Flu Shot Event: 10 to 11 a.m. Christ Chapel, 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge. Open to adults 18 and up, including seniors. No appointment needed. First come, first served while supplies last. Masks are required to get a flu shot. Only the standard dose vaccine will be offered. Free.
Historic Baseball at Ben Lomond: 11 a.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Learn about the origins of America's pastime. Participate in 19th century baseball games, visit with baseball mascots and more. Advanced registration recommended to participate in one of the baseball games which begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 703-367-7872 to register. Fee: $5 per person.
Rippon Lodge Radio Mystery Hour: 7 p.m. Virtual. Experience a "live" radio broadcast of mystery, intrigue and more. Advanced registration required at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms. Access to Zoom performance will be emailed when payment is received. For mature audiences only; subject matter not appropriate for young children. Rippon Lodge, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per registration.
WMZQ Fest with Garth Brooks and Dunn REBOOT 2021 Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Drop-Off Day: 8 a.m. to noon. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas Free service provided for City of Manassas residents. No commercial waste will be accepted.
Occoquan 2021 River Paddle Challenge: 10 a.m. The race can be viewed from the dock behind Mamie Davis Park; no tickets required to watch. For information, email: info@occoquantourism.com. Penguin Paddling, 201 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Registration fee $35. To register, go to: paddleguru.com/races/OCQ2021RiverPaddleChallenge.
3rd Annual Oktoberfest at Farm Brew Live: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Live music. For more information, call 703-420-2264. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
38th Annual Manassas Fall Jubilee: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Family friendly event. Craft and community booths, live music, entertainment and more. Free.
Outreach-Breast Cancer Walk: 9 a.m. to noon. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. Hosted by the Town of Haymarket and Police Department. For more information, email: steve@parkvalleychurch.com.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Fork in The Road. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 6 p.m. Featuring Jagged Edge. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yankey Farms, 4714 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville The pumpkin patch will be open by appointment only this year. Appointments need to be made after 7 p.m. the evening before. you come. Go to the website to register: www.yankeyfarms.com. No restroom facilities this year due to COVID. Free admission to the farm.
Ghost Walks-Return to the Shadows: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night. Weems Botts Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. For more information or to register, call 703-221-2218. Fee: $18-$20.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Featuring Carly Harvey's Kiss and Ride. 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Tickets $25 adults; $12.50 youth through grade 12.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Fee: $15 per person.
Equality Prince William Pride: Noon to 4 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Family friendly event. Celebrate Pride in the greater Prince William County to include the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Live music, vendors, kids' activities and more. Free.
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV, bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Oct. 4
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
English Conversation Group: Noon to 2 p.m. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks are required. Free.
La Loteria Bingo: 6 to 7 p.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. In celebration of National Hispanic Month, participate in a special game of Loteria. Masks are required. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. . Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett’s Mill Drive, Lake Ridge. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community.
Historic Taverns of Prince William County: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free. Join local historian Bill Backus as he explores the history of taverns in Prince William County. Masks are required.
Memoir Writers: 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. The group meets to share their writing and offer encouragement and constructive criticism. Masks are required. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Dance Aerobics: 6 to 7 p.m. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
For adults. Come dressed to burn calories and relieve stress by dancing to some fun music. Masks required. Free.
Tales and Trails Book Group: 9 to 10 a.m. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. For adults. Outside event. Walk and talk for 30 to 60 minutes. Come dressed for the elements and wear appropriate footwear. Trail mix and water provided. Call the library to register, 703-792-8700. Free.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
