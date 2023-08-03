ONGOING EVENTS
"Up for Interpretation,” A Solo Exhibit by John Hartt (Jortt): Through Sept. 2. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory announces an art exhibit on display Aug. 4 to Sept. 2. “Up for Interpretation” features a collection of original works. Jortt’s paintings evoke imagination and curiosity in all viewers, no matter their age. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Circus Vazquez 2023: Aug. 4 to Aug. 21. Potomac Mall, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. America’s premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 show to Woodbridge, Virginia. New acts, excitement and fun for the entire family. For discount tickets and additionalinformation, go to: www.CircusVazquez.com. Senior/military/handicap rates are available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day.
Friday, Aug. 4
First Responder Fridays: 8 to 10 a.m. Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
2nd annual Virginia Shootout for Soldiers: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, until 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Twenty-four hours of non-stop lacrosse to raise money for veteran charities and to reconnect veterans with their local community. To register or donate, go to: https://www.virginia.shootoutforsoldiers.com. Patriot High School, 10504 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville.
First Friday-Dog Days of Summer: 6 to 9 p.m. Bring furry friends and enjoy outdoor activities, live music and community spirit. No outside alcohol or coolers permitted. Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. PotomacLibrary, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Parent/Caregiver Meetup and Playgroup: 11 a.m. to noon. Opportunity to meet other parents and give a child the opportunity to socialize, play and do activities with other children. Toys and puzzles provided. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Wildlife Center: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Learn about the Center's work providing healthcare to native wildlife and meet several non-releasable animal ambassadors. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls… Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Aug. 5; same times. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
August First Friday on Main: 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring Yoko Says No. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music:
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Perfekt Blend.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Rockits Band.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
30th annual Manassas African American Heritage Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live DJ, vendors; retailers of African Wares; youth groups; colleges and school exhibits; Health Fair; and great food vendors. Classic Car Show; free school supplies; and live entertainment. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Free.
Summer Sounds Concert: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Quimbao Latin Band. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Rain or shine. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Still Life and Snuggle: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Do you love to draw or paint? Love dogs? Come get some practice with a live model Newfoundland dog. Supplies provided or you may bring your own. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Lei-making Kit Take-and-Make: All day. For all ages/families. Fake flower petals and yarn will be provided to make a colorful lei for a hula performance while supplies last. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Eric Church The Outsiders Revival Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available a twww.ticketmaster.com
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Family fun; fish; learn about the Potomac River and maybe win a trophy. No rod or reel? The Friends of Leesylvania Park have suitable tackle on hand to loan. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac Riverand use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Pond Discovery: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Aug. 6; same times. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the Chocolate Factory Band.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring V-n-G Acoustic.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Gone Country.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Britton James.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Conner Hitchcock.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Music at the Fountain: 1 to 2 p.m. Featuring Fran Scuderi. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Colonial Games: 1 to 2 p.m.Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
WigglyWorm Composting: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Books on Tap Monthly Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted byOrnery Beer Company and Prince William Library. The book for August is “Widowland,” by C. J. Carey. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. OrneryBeer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring the Front Porch Rockers.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Rock Creek Revival.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Connor Daly.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Carly Rose.
Monday, Aug. 7
Civil War Camp: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Thursday, Aug. 11; same times. For children ages 8 to 13. Learn the life of a Civil War soldier. Registration is required; call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. $240 per child.
Museum Kid Monday Brentsville Historic Centre: 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 4 to 8. Bring a child to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Transit Security Event-Human Trafficking: 9 a.m. to noon. OmniRide, Prince William County, the Department of Homeland Security Blue Campaign and the Transportation Security Administration are hosting a transit security event on human trafficking and its impact on transit. This event is to help the community better recognize the signs of human trafficking to help identify victims and save lives. Dr. A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Registration required; go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transit-security-discussion-on-human-trafficking-and-its-impact-on-transit-tickets-655164904867. Free.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. Reservations: Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Busy Hands Social Club: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Bring projects. All skill levels are welcome; all knitters, crocheters, stitchers, etc. No registration required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
50 Cent-The Final Lap Tour: 7 p.m. JiffyLubeLive, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available atwww.ticketmaster.com
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors.EavesdropBrewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 7 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd.,HyltonEducation Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Stonebridge Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Kidsinger Jim. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
