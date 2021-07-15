UPCOMING EVENTS: 160th anniversary of the 1st Battle of Manassas, Music on Mill in Occoquan

Thursday, July 15

Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Outdoor performances return to Locust Shade Park Prince William County’s Jean C. Smith outdoor amphitheater at Locus Shade Park in Triangle i…

Blue Sky Puppets Presents Three Not So Little Pigs: 10:30 a.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Fee: Ticket prices vary.

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.

Lesson Zero and Starryville Benefit Concert: 2 to 6 p.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Fee: Ticket prices vary.

Friday, July 16

Walking Tour of Historic Prince William Towns-Nokesville: 7 p.m. Visit Nokesville, a small agricultural town with a rich history. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Renaissance Montessori School, 12625 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville. Free; donations welcome.

Live Music: 8 p.m. Featuring Something Shiny. Lion and Bull, 5351 Merchants View Square, Haymarket.

Saturday, July 17

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.

160th Anniversary of the First Battle of Manassas Commemoration: 10 a.m. Commemorate 160 years since the first battle of Manassas. Activities, uniform displays, historic weapons demonstrations and more. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free. Full list of events can be found here.

Luke Bryan “Proud To Be Here 2021”: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Music on Mill: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Collective. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.

Keep Prince William Beautiful Va. 234 Cleanup: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and volunteer. Wear a mask at check-in. KPWB staff will provide all supplies. Hand sanitizer and first aid kit will be available. Wear weather appropriate clothing and closed-toe shoes. Bring a water bottle. For more information, call 571-285-3772. Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.

Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Something Shiny. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.

Live Music: 8 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Badlands. Lion and Bull, 5351 Merchants View Square, Haymarket.

Sunday, July 18

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.

160th Anniversary of the First Battle of Manassas Commemoration: 10 a.m. Commemorate 160 years since the first battle of Manassas. Activities, uniform displays, historic weapons demonstrations and more. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free. Full list of events can be found here.

Somers Voice LLC Presents a Cabaret: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Fee: Ticket prices vary.

Outdoor Worship at Haymarket Town Park: 5 to 6 p.m. Masks required. Worship will include music, prayer, scripture reading, a brief message and communion, in the form of prepackaged individual servings. Haymarket Town Park, 14710 Washington St., Haymarket.

Monday, July 19

Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Explore history through sight, sound, smell, and touch through hands on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.

Civil War Basic Camp: 8 a.m to noon. For ages 8 to 13. Learn about the Civil War. Activities include enlistment, drill, tactics, uniforms and equipment, flags, foodways and shelters used by the soldiers. For reservations, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, Iron Brigade Unit Ave., Bristow. Fee: $140 per child.

Life on a Farm Camp: 9 a.m. to noon. For ages 8 to 13. Learn about life on a farm. Chores, tending the garden, preparing food, learning about livestock and more. Activities include fishing, sewing, candle making and more. For reservations, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $160 per child.

Tuesday, July 20

Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tacketts Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.

Civil War Basic Camp: 8 a.m. to noon. For ages 8 to 13. Learn about the Civil War. Activities include enlistment, drill, tactics, uniforms and equipment, flags, foodways and shelters used by the soldiers. For reservations, call 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, Iron Brigade Unit Ave., Bristow. Fee: $140 per child.

Life on a Farm Camp: 9 a.m. to noon. For ages 8 to 13. Learn about life on a farm. Chores, tending the garden, preparing food, learning about livestock and more. Activities include fishing, sewing, candle making and more. For reservations, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $160 per child.

Acoustic Tuesday with Sharif: 7 to 8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dominion Valley Country Club. 15200 Arnold Palmer Drive, Haymarket.

Wednesday, July 21

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.