According to one travel group, the country's best national park is one that's close to Northern Virginia: Shenandoah National Park.
In celebration of National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 U.S. national parks. Shenandoah National Park clinched to the top spot as the best national park in the country.
Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews and weather.
The report revealed the following insights:
*Shenandoah National Park tops the list at first overall, with exceptional scores in affordability, accessibility, and biodiversity.
*Shenandoah ranks as the second most affordable national park in the country. The only more affordable park in America is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
*With 2,563 species, Shenandoah ranks sixth for biodiversity.
*Shenandoah ranks seventh in accessibility, because it is relatively close to major airports like Dulles International Airport, which is just 55.5 miles driving distance away.
*Shenandoah is the 19th best reviewed national park, with an average visitor rating of 4.77 out of 5. Several lesser-known parks rank in the top 20, challenging conventional ideas of the top U.S. national parks. Iconic national parks fared worse in the data, largely due to crowds and affordability.
Grand Canyon National Park, for example, was ranked 15, while Yellowstone National Park came in at 23, and Yosemite National Park at 34. The full ranking can be found at: https://travellemming.com/best-national-parks-in-usa/.
“I have traveled the world, and can confidently say that the U.S.A. national parks are unparalleled, making them one of my all-time favorite travel destinations,” said McKenna Mobley, Travel Lemming senior travel writer. “Every U.S. national park offers its own special flair, so in some sense ranking them is like ranking music genres – they’re all good.”
"However, I hope this report highlights the fact that some of America's less famous parks offer far more than what meets the eye,” Mobley said. “Sometimes the best experiences can be found at hidden park gems that are off the lemming path."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.