Outdoor ice skating begins this Friday, Nov. 18 at the Harris Pavilion in downtown Manassas. 

 Photo by John Calhoun
The Bull Run Festival of Lights runs through Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. $30 per vehicle. 
The Bull Run Festival of Lights runs through Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. $30 per vehicle. 
Santa Lights Manassas

Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. in downtown Manassas. Santa arrives via the VRE at 6 p.m. to light the Manassas Christmas tree and then greets his fans in the gazebo. 
The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Manassas. 
