Some families have a strict one-holiday-at-a-time rule: Halloween, Thanksgiving and then Christmas. But for those who are already sipping from their holiday coffee cups and shopping pre-black Friday sales, here’s an early compilation of family-friendly festivities for the upcoming holidays—some of which have already begun.
Outdoor ice-skating rinks
Nothing says winter like busting your bottom on a sheet of ice. You can pay for that kind of fun in Manassas and Woodbridge, starting this Friday, Nov. 18 (weather permitting). Both alfresco rinks strongly suggest buying tickets online in advance.
The Harris Pavilion Skating Rink in downtown Manassas opens Nov. 18 and will be open seven days a week until January (thereafter, it’s closed Monday and Tuesday). Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for children; skate rental is available for $6.
Find it near the train station at 9201 Center St. For more info, visit: https://harrispavilionice.ticketsocket.com/
The ice-skating rink at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center opens on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will remain open seven days a week; hours vary by day.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. Skate rentals and skate aids are available for $6 each. It's located in front of the Alamo movie theater, at 15201 Potomac Town Place, Suite 180, in Woodbridge. For more info, visit: https://stonebridgeptc.com/skating/
Oooh, lights
They’re pretty. They’re festive. They even stop traffic on I-66.
Bull Run Festival of Lights
Runs daily through Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bull Run Regional Park, 7700 Bull Run Drive, Centreville. Tickets are $30 per vehicle to enjoy 2.5 miles of festive lights.
Rocking Around the Boardwalk: Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park – NEW!
Opens Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 31, on Fridays through Sundays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Walk down a magical path of hand-crafted light displays. The kickoff for this free event is on Nov. 26.
Nights of Lights on the Fairgrounds
Various dates from Saturday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, in Manassas.
Besides varying light displays, family fun includes fireside s’mores, live music, crafts, concessions, holiday characters, carnival rides and more. Ticket information is coming soon.
ZooLights Walk-Thru Experience
After being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ZooLights is bak this year and runs from Sunday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.
Admission to ZooLights is free, but a special-entry pass -- separate from a daily Zoo pass -- will be required this year and are coming soon. There is a flat-rate parking fee of $30. For more info, visit: https://nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoolights
Santa Lights Manassas
Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. in downtown Manassas at 9431 West St. in Manassas.
For more than 25 years, Santa Lights Manassas (also known as the tree-lighting) has taken place the first Friday night in December.
Listen to live music while waiting for Santa; he’s scheduled to arrive at the Manassas Railroad Depot on the VRE train at 6 p.m. After he lights the tree, he’ll greet children at the Harris Pavilion gazebo. Free.
Chanukah at the Gateway
Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Atlas Walk at Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.
A public menorah lighting will be held on the sixth night of Hanukkah. Crafts, music and traditional foods, like hot latkes, will be available. Free.
Craft Shows & Markets
If you’re looking for unique gift ideas, venture to a holiday craft show or fair. It’s a great way to support small, local businesses and artisans.
Old Town Manassas Christmas Fair and Holiday Craft Show
Saturday, Nov. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at 9601 Prince William St. in Manassas. More than 60 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses will be at this show on the lawn of the Manassas Museum. Free.
Holiday Market at the Winery
Sunday, Dec 11, from noon to 6 p.m. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road in Haymarket. Support local artisans and vendors and sip wines and ciders. Free.
Historic holidays
Christmas in a Civil War Camp
Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park,
10708 Bristow Road in Bristow. Tours offered 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
The Civil War did not pause at Christmas time. There were still battles to be fought, though camp life consumed most of the soldiers’ time. Experience how soldiers spent the holidays away from their families.
Living history demonstrations and a visit from Civil War Santa Claus will accompany each tour. Nineteenth-century Christmas crafts will be available for children. Please come dressed for the weather. Parking is located off Iron Brigade Unit Avenue.
Historic Holidays & Christmas Concerts at Brentsville Courthouse
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre,12229 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Experience the holidays of years past at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre as you explore each of Brentsville’s historic buildings decorated for the holidays.
Learn how locals celebrated the holidays and how they enjoyed the winter weather through the years through crafts and activities. Get a picture taken with Santa and have some hot cider while enjoying a musical performance by the Brentsville District High School Choir. Free, but donations are welcome.
Parades
76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until noon in downtown Manassas. Parade kicks off at 9431 West St. In anticipation of the City’s 150th anniversary, this year’s parade theme is “Hometown Christmas: Past, Present and Future.”
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. Parade runs along Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.
