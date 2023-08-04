“School’s out for summer! School’s out forever!” sang Alice Cooper. At this point in summer, though, the song’s other lyrics: “I’m bored to pieces,” are a little more apropos.
But there’s still time to enjoy a bit more of what summer has to offer in Prince William, including a continuing lineup of free concerts. Here are a few ideas to keep your family singing kumbaya.
Old Town Manassas’ Harris Pavilion hosts a series of summer concerts through October. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy “Acoustic Tuesdays” at 7 p.m.; “Fresh Music Fridays” at 7 p.m.; “Sunday Funday” at 3 p.m.; and the Saturday Night Concert Series at 6:30 p.m.
Some highlights: The U.S. Navy Band is at the pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 7. The Prince William Community Band will play on Sunday, Aug. 13. Catch the Manassas Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Battle Street Live: Head to Battle Street in Historic Downtown Manassas for live music every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., now through Oct. 7.
Dine outdoors at participating restaurants, including Carmello’s/Monza, Battle Street Bistro, Gadfly Gastro Pub and Public House Kitchen & Brewery, while enjoying live music from bands such as Zac Quintana, Form of Expression, Panic for the Vibe, Unifysociety and the Tyler James Band.
Attendees can also bring chairs or blankets to sit and relax in the closed-off streets while open container laws are in effect (i.e., drinking in public is permitted) during performances.
Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge hosts a variety of daytime kids’ performances and evening, family-friendly concerts through September.
Kids concerts happen every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. near Muse Paintbar.
Some highlights: Catch Kidsinger Jim on Aug. 9 and Sept. 20; Rocknoceros on Aug. 16 and Sept. 27; and Oh Susannah on Sept. 6.
Summer concerts are offered on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Highlights include: The Moonlighters on Aug. 11; Sons of Pirates on Sept. 8; and Jarreau Williams Experience on Sept. 22.
Occoquan’s Music on Mill offers family-friendly summer concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. on occasional Saturday nights at River Mill Park at the end of Mill Street.
Highlights include the 257th Army Band on Aug. 12 and the Mystery Machine DMV on Sept. 2. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for great entertainment and stunning views of the Occoquan River. In the event of rain, call 703-491-1918 two hours before the event for information.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps’ free Summer Concert Series is underway at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle.
Various U.S. Navy and Marine bands will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. through the end of August. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The Museum, Medal of Honor Theater, Rifle Range, Museum Store and Tun Tavern will remain open for extended hours on concert days. Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance.
Highlights include The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters on Aug. 10; The Marine Corps’ Battle Color Detachment on Aug. 17; the U.S. Navy Concert Band on Aug. 24; and "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band on Aug. 31.
