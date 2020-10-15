This coming Sunday, Oct. 18, is the last chance this season to catch a live, outdoor musical performance at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
The Queen’s Cartoonists, will take the stage at 6 p.m. at Hylton’s new outdoor venue, “Hylton on the Hill.”
The new outdoor venue allows attendees to take in concerts while seated physically-distanced on a natural rise located behind the theater on George Mason University’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas.
The Queen’s Cartoonists is described as “a fun-loving sextet from Queens, New York, that performs favorites from classic cartoons and contemporary animation set to video projections of the original films,” according to a Hylton Performing Arts Center press release.
“Buoyed by a shared love of classical music and animation, the ensemble was formed in 2015 and designed a concert experience for everyone to enjoy—regardless of age, musical knowledge, or previous concert attendance,” the release said.
Joel Pierson, member of The Queen’s Cartoonists, grew up in Kensington, Maryland, had a variety of eclectic summer jobs around the area including serving as a Senate page, working at an orthodox Jewish camp in Silver Spring and being a tour guide at the Capitol building, according to an interview with Kelly Magyarics, of Northern Virginia magazine, published on the Hylton website.
After finishing college, Pierson earned his Ph.D. in music composition at the University of Maryland while playing gigs at weddings and museums. The band’s drummer hails from Bulgaria and got both his first job (and his visa) by lifeguarding at a Northern Virginia pool.
The inspiration for their band, Pierson says, comes from re-thinking jazz and cartoons, two classic American art forms.
“The show is one part entertainment and one part historic preservation, we want people to expect the unexpected,” Pierson said. “We’ve been working very hard to try and bring concerts BACK by offering outdoor, socially distanced performances, so thanks for coming, we have to adapt in this crazy time.”
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for youth, and safety precautions and details about what to expect during these outdoor concerts, including taking the required health self-assessment are on Hylton Performing Arts Center’s website.
Hylton will resume in-person indoor performances in January 2021, following strict protocols to ensure the safety of all, if state health officials and George Mason University deem it is safe to hold indoor performances.
