Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.