Easter is coming and so is Occoquan’s Annual Peeps week, which runs from April 4 through April 8.
Stroll through town and vote for your favorite peep dioramas constructed and displayed by participating Occoquan businesses, then swing by the Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill St., to vote for community-made displays.
Voters automatically enter a drawing to win $100 in prizes at Occoquan locations, according to a news release.
Struck by the Peeps creative bug yourself? Consider entering the community contest. Entry categories include individual, family/team, youth (ages 12 to 16), and kids (under 12).
Entries should be dropped off at the Occoquan Town Hall by April 3. They will be on display for voting from Tuesday, April 4 through Saturday, April 8.
For information go to https://www.visitoccoquanva.com/peeps.
