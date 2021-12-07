You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Nutcracker returns for the holidays

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_Nutcracker preview_snow scene.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre performs “The Nutcracker” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from Dec. 16-23. 

 MELANIE_BEUS

In what has become a local holiday tradition, the Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring “The Nutcracker” back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s stage for a series of performances from Dec. 16 to 23.

The shows will feature an international cast of professional company dancers as well as more than 50 student dancers, ranging in age from 6 to 18, all accompanied by a live orchestra. 

Photo_Lifestyles_Nutcracker Preview_sugar plum fairy.jpg

The dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier is a highlight of “The Nutcracker,” which will be performed by the Manassas Ballet Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Dancing in lead roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in this year’s performances are professional dancers Kaitlin Frankenfield and Joshua Burnham. This will be their sixth time dancing those roles together.

“Each year we are able to add more ‘sparkle’ to the role since we get more comfortable with the choreography every year and we can rely on each other,” Burnham said in a Manassas Ballet news release. “This makes doing challenging choreography easier for us. We also know each other’s common mistakes as dancers, so it is easy to adjust on stage when things inevitably don’t go perfectly.”

Frankenfield, who is retiring this year, said her favorite memory is performing the very last Nutcracker show before the holidays each year. 

“I remember one year it was so sold out, we sold ushers’ seats to accommodate everyone that wanted to come,” she said. “It is usually our best show, and while we never get that one on tape, we always know we rocked it! All of my favorite roles have been danced with Josh from Cinderella to Giselle to Juliet. I feel so fortunate to have such a strong and talented partner behind me all these years!”

The shows will feature two different casts, members of whom will perform on different days.

Professional Manassas Ballet dancer Kurumi Miwa, of Tokyo, Japan, will also perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and as part of the lead flower couple. She will also dance in the Snow Corps.⠀

Vadim Slatvitskii, of Russia, will perform the roles of Sugar Plum Cavalier, Snow King, and lead flower couple. He will also dance as a party guest.⠀

Although Slatvitskii is not new to the roles, he will dance them with two different partners. 

“The biggest challenge for me now is that both of my partners are completely different heights, have different capabilities, and have different experiences. For each rehearsal, I need to switch my attention to each of their nuances and act differently so that I can adapt to each partner,” he said in a statement. “In all of this, I can note that this does not allow me to be in the comfort zone, which is good for me as a dancer.”

The student dancers will be featured in Act I, during the party scene at Clara's House as Clara, her brother Fritz, and their friends; and as dolls who come to life when Clara's living room transforms into a magical dreamland.

The students will also take the stage during the battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King and in Act II as Mother Gigone's dancing children, according to Christina Brooks, a Manassas Ballet spokeswoman.

Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of Manassas Ballet Theatre is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student. 

Manassas Ballet Theatre is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters