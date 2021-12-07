The Nutcracker returns for the holidays

In what has become a local holiday tradition, the Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring “The Nutcracker” back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s stage for a series of performances from Dec. 16 to 23.
The shows will feature an international cast of professional company dancers as well as more than 50 student dancers, ranging in age from 6 to 18, all accompanied by a live orchestra.
Dancing in lead roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in this year’s performances are professional dancers Kaitlin Frankenfield and Joshua Burnham. This will be their sixth time dancing those roles together.
“Each year we are able to add more ‘sparkle’ to the role since we get more comfortable with the choreography every year and we can rely on each other,” Burnham said in a Manassas Ballet news release. “This makes doing challenging choreography easier for us. We also know each other’s common mistakes as dancers, so it is easy to adjust on stage when things inevitably don’t go perfectly.”
Frankenfield, who is retiring this year, said her favorite memory is performing the very last Nutcracker show before the holidays each year.
“I remember one year it was so sold out, we sold ushers’ seats to accommodate everyone that wanted to come,” she said. “It is usually our best show, and while we never get that one on tape, we always know we rocked it! All of my favorite roles have been danced with Josh from Cinderella to Giselle to Juliet. I feel so fortunate to have such a strong and talented partner behind me all these years!”
The shows will feature two different casts, members of whom will perform on different days.
Professional Manassas Ballet dancer Kurumi Miwa, of Tokyo, Japan, will also perform the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and as part of the lead flower couple. She will also dance in the Snow Corps.⠀
Vadim Slatvitskii, of Russia, will perform the roles of Sugar Plum Cavalier, Snow King, and lead flower couple. He will also dance as a party guest.⠀
Although Slatvitskii is not new to the roles, he will dance them with two different partners.
“The biggest challenge for me now is that both of my partners are completely different heights, have different capabilities, and have different experiences. For each rehearsal, I need to switch my attention to each of their nuances and act differently so that I can adapt to each partner,” he said in a statement. “In all of this, I can note that this does not allow me to be in the comfort zone, which is good for me as a dancer.”
The student dancers will be featured in Act I, during the party scene at Clara's House as Clara, her brother Fritz, and their friends; and as dolls who come to life when Clara's living room transforms into a magical dreamland.
The students will also take the stage during the battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King and in Act II as Mother Gigone's dancing children, according to Christina Brooks, a Manassas Ballet spokeswoman.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of Manassas Ballet Theatre is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
