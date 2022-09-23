The American in Wartime Museum will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 to 25 at the “Tank Farm,” 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville.
As in the past, it will showcase 50 vehicles on display with an additional dozen that are demonstrated throughout the weekend.
Among the vehicles will be more than 100 historians who will bring the event to life.
The museum invites all veterans and support organizations to put on displays each year. They, along with many historical authorities, will be in the main building, and the outdoor parade areas surrounding it, according to an event news release.
The open house will also feature a special tribute to 9/11 with a fire truck, EMT vehicle, steel from the 82nd floor of Building One of the World Trade Center towers along with several other artifacts provided by the New York Port Authority. Several historians will be available to provide insight and background on each vehicle and display as well.
There will also be food trucks, so visitors will have diverse choices for lunch. Register for the open house here.
With the announcement of the museum site off of Dale Boulevard in Dale City in the spring of 2010 and its capital campaign under way, the Americans in Wartime Experience is moving forward, according to the museum's website.
Phase 1 has been completed with $32 million in assets including land, site preparation and cash, it's website says.
Phase 2 is under way. It is continuing to work on raising $50 million to fund the construction of the museum's main building, three "landscapes of war," restoration and hangar facilities. When 60% of money is raised -- or about $30 million – construction will begin, the website says.
During Phase 3, $28 million will be raised to complete the landscapes of war exhibits and all facilities, the website says.
For more information, visit www.americansinwartime.org.
