Yes it's only February, but for parents, it's already time to start planning for summer.
A wide range of camps are available to let creativity and confidence flow this summer.
Campers explore the area around the Blue Ridge Mountains Conservancy.
Fauquier County horse country and summer camp are a match made in heaven, offering young people outdoor athletic activities that encourage learning new skills — and having lots of fun at the same time.
There are lots of opportunities for children to nurture a love of history this summer.
While all kids welcome the break from school, boredom can set in pretty quickly for everyone. Fortunately, our area offers ample summer camp programs that are engaging, educational and entertaining.
To help you find the best choices for your kids, our 2023 Summer Camp guide includes an array of everything. From outdoors camps focused on hiking, fishing and archery to aquatics, sports, and fine arts -- there’s truly something for every kid.
We included some but not nearly all the offerings available through the Prince William County and Fauquier County parks departments, so be sure to check out their listings as well.
The Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department summer camps can be found here.
Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Department summer camps can be found here.
Many listings included in our Summer Camp Guide include specific dates and times, but a few camps were still firming up their schedules when our guide went to print. See associated websites for more details and don’t delay—registration has already begun in some places. Slots fill up fast.
For a print version of the 2023 Summer Camp Guide see the Feb. 15 Fauquier Times and the Feb. 16 Prince William Times.
