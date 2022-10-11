Sudley United Methodist Church will be hold its 100th Annual Bazaar and Turkey/Oyster Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The turkey/oyster dinner, with all the “fixins,” will be hosted by the Sudley United Methodist Women in Faith. Dine in and carry-out are available. A choice of turkey, oysters
or a combination of both turkey and oysters are available.
Oysters are pan fried all day, going from pan to plate almost immediately. Each dinner plate is served with mashed potatoes, green beans, dressing and giblet gravy. Diners can help themselves to coleslaw, Waldorf salad, cranberry sauce, bread and butter pickles, rolls and butter, all of which will be available on the tables. The Waldorf salad, gravy and dressing are made from recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation.
For dessert, choices of apple, cherry, lemon meringue or pumpkin pie will be offered along with coffee, tea and water. Each meal is $20 for adults and $10 for children.
There will be homemade crafts, canned goods and baked goods ,along with a “silent auction” for a homemade quilt. Cash, check and credit will be accepted for convenience.
Sudley United Methodist Church is located at 5308 Sudley Road in Manassas, adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park on Va. 234 Business.
Visit www.sudley-methodist.org for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.