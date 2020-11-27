The Community Feeding Taskforce Food Hotline has an urgent need for Spanish-speaking volunteers who can assist staff on weekday afternoons with answering calls to the hotline during the pandemic.
Duties include answering calls from those in need of food, redirecting callers to a food pantry closest to where they live and arranging home deliveries for shut-ins. Training is provided, however, volunteers will work from home and must have their own computer and Internet access.
To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to respond to this opportunity. Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Food drive: Here’s a unique way to donate food and fight hunger: Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive through Monday, Nov. 30, to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park.
Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Please visit https://www.fooddriveonline.org/manassasfoodpantry/MHHO to learn how you can help.
Wreaths Across America at Quantico Cemetery: The Northern Virginia Veterans Association has taken on the role of planning, organizing and running Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery this year.
Volunteers are needed from Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 19, to participate in wreath laying, buying wreaths or volunteering to support this enormous logistical event.
This is a great opportunity for the whole family to remember, honor, teach about our veterans and their sacrifices. All health precautionary measures will be observed. To participate in wreath laying, select your day and time frame via their Eventbrite registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125175867389. Please email Fred@novavets.org for more information.
BEACON needs volunteer “virtual technology facilitators” age 18+ for their Winter ESOL and citizenship classes, which run from Nov. 30 to March 5. Volunteers should commit to one to two days a week during the session. Classes are held Monday/Wednesday morning 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday/Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom for instructors of online classes two to four hours a week. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/. For more information, call 571-422-2242 or email cturner@osbva.org.
The Salvation Army is recruiting volunteers for their Red Kettle Campaign, a long-standing holiday tradition that raises funds to benefit local families and individuals in need. Volunteers choose their locations and time slots and then ring the iconic Salvation Army Bell. All ages welcome. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 18+ at all times. Great for groups, families, young children and older adults.
COVID-19 safety measures include a mask requirement and sanitizing supplies (provided) to keep the kettle and bell clean. Please visit https://www.registertoring.com/ to sign up, call 703-580-8991 or email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Community Feeding Task Force urgently needs muscular volunteers age 18-55 on weekdays to either pack nonperishable boxes or help move USDA boxes that weigh between 30-40 pounds to be redistributed to over 70 local food pantries. This will be held in the central food warehouse located in Manassas. Volunteers should be prepared for considerable lifting of boxes. A few hours a week will help to deliver food to vulnerable families in our local community.
Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and visit the organization called VPW-COVID 19 Response to view the opportunities.
To register, you must create an account on our website, then go into the opportunity to Respond to the opportunity. Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve.
Fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients.
Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
