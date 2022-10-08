Manassas Ballet Theatre is opening its new season with the “Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” a production that promises to engage the audience in the classic story’s eeriness, mystery and suspense with drama and vibrant choreography.
Choreographer Ahmed Nabil, the company’s assistant ballet master, offers a fresh take on the Sleepy Hallow tale with two headless horsemen and innovative special effects, taking artistic license to intertwine witches, love interests and suitors vying for the heart of the leading lady.
The dancing and acting are outstanding, complete with helicopter lifts and fight scenes that range from touching the tips of swords to wrecking the schoolhouse set. No spoiler alerts, except that the proximity to Halloween and the eerie and dramatic scenes set the stage, literally, for frightful action.
Set in America’s Revolutionary War period, the Legend of Sleepy Hallow’s costumes and props convey a sense of respect and honor for the Van Tassel parents by daughter Katrina and school master Ichabod Crane’s voice students. Details as small as the positioning and style of hair bows, makeup and table covers are purposeful and help create the setting and atmosphere of Washington Irving's classic tale, which is accompanied by Johannes Brahms', Edvard Grieg's and César Franck's powerful music.
The rich talents and training of the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s more than two dozen professional dancers are showcased by the incorporation of gymnastics, modern dance, yoga, fight scenes and dramatic action into the scenes. Many of the dancers are also Manassas Ballet Academy instructors. The dancers hail from five continents, bringing diverse cultures and training to the stage.
Nabil has been working alongside MBT’s costumers; set, lighting and props designers; and music director to prepare for the show. He is also dancing – often assuming the parts of other dancers to demonstrate the steps, lifts and moves to encourage his colleagues. The company’s rehearsals often include Ballet Masters Vadim Slavitskiy and Joshua Burnham as well as MBT’s Artistic Director Amy Grant Wolfe, all of whom support the dancers with ideas and examples.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is Nabil’s first full-length ballet for MBT. Nabil received his bachelor’s degree in choreography and earned awards including first prize at the Classical Ballet Competition of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture. Recently, his choreography won the Youth America Grand Prix.
Nabil was a principal dancer with the Cairo Opera House and then the assistant director of the Cairo Opera Ballet before joining Manassas Ballet Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.