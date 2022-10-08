Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_main.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre will perform at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14 to 16. 

 Submitted by Manassas Ballet Theatre
Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_love triangle.jpg

The love interest that creates the tension in the story is the spark between Katrina, dancer Alice DeNardi, Schoolmaster Ichabod Crane (left), dancer Nurlan Kinerbayev, and defiant suitor “Brom” Bones, dancer Joshua Burnham. Submitted by MBT.
Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_1.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre will perform at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14 to 16. 
Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_witches.jpeg

Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_witches: In both acts of “Sleepy Hallow,” the witches appear in the eerie darkness of the forest.  At dress rehearsal, these dancers are intent on scaring Ichabod. Shown here are Debora Greer, Claire Thomas and Dani Moya. 
Photo_Lifestyles_Sleepy Hallow_girls.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre will perform at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14 to 16. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.