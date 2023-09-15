September is “Library Card Sign-up Month,” a time when Prince William Public Libraries joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.
From borrowing books, e-books and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy – all without stretching their budget.
Are you interested in starting a new hobby? Whether you want to learn more about automobile maintenance on our Digital Library or research ziplining for your upcoming trip to Costa Rica, Prince William Public Libraries has books, DVDs and online resources to get you started. Plus, we have programs to introduce you to book clubs, crafts, gaming and more for all ages.
A library card provides new opportunities at our two makerspaces at Bull Run and Central libraries in Manassas. Use one of our sewing machines, Cricuts or Glowforges to create. Central Library’s “Whisper Room” is perfect for recording your new song or podcast. You can even create a 3D printing design, and we’ll print it for free!
If you’re thinking about starting or growing a small business, MAGIC, the Management and Government Information Center at Chinn Park Library in Lake Ridge, has specialized staff and resources to assist members of the community, including local government agencies and area businesses and nonprofits, to start or grow a business, retrieve industry information, seek grant funding and access laws and regulations.
There's something for everyone at Prince William Public Libraries and signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. It's elemental, really. Everyone should have one!
Prince William Public Libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit pwcva.gov/library.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for a library card.
About Prince William Public Libraries:Prince William Public Libraries has 12 branches throughout Prince William County and the City of Manassas, providing free access to books, e-books, e-audio, print and digital magazines, Digital Library and DVDs. PWPL also offers free educational and entertaining programs for all ages. Visit pwcva.gov/library to learn more.
