“Let’s go apple picking,” my husband and I say to each other every year around this time. It’s late-September and officially fall, but with some days still flirting with 80-degree temps, it can be hard to get in the mood.
But according to Shannon Davenport, of Hollin Farms in Delaplane, there’s no time like the present.
“Peak season is now!” Davenport said in a recent interview. “Right now, we have at least 10 apple varieties available.” The pumpkin crop, she added, is “the best in years,” due to the additional rain that fell across northern and central Virginia during the typically drier summer months.
Guess we should pack up the kids and head to the farms. Pro tip: Always call the farms or check their Facebook pages before venturing out. The last thing you want is a car full of disappointed kids because Mother Nature or overzealous pickers changed your desired crop’s availability. Some favorite nearby pick-your-own orchards are listed below. Visit www.pickyourown.org/VAnorthern.htm for more options and apple hacks.
Hartland Orchard/Green Truck Farm
Owned by the same extended family, Hartland Orchard and Green Truck Farm are located just off Exit 18 on Interstate 66. Hartland is located at 3064 Hartland Lane in Markham and Green Truck is next door at 3015 Hartland Lane.
Visitors can pick their own apples at Hartland and choose from pumpkins, winter squash and raspberries at Green Truck. Fresh apple donuts are available. Visitors are asked to call ahead for hours and fruit availability: 540-364-2316 for Hartland and 540-316-7715 for Green Truck. Note that Hartland Orchard accepts only cash or check.
Stribling Orchard
On the opposite side of Exit 18 on I-66 is Stribling Orchard, 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham. There are 30 acres of apples and 20 varietals to choose from, plus fresh cider, local eggs, beef, kettle corn, honey, baked goods, apple sticks and more.
The orchard can be reached at 540-364-3040 or online at https://www.striblingorchard.com. The farm is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Hours on Wednesdays through Sundays are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Note that the gate closes at 4:30 p.m. to ensure the 5 p.m. closure. The snack shack is open on weekends only and offers wine and live music.
Hollin Farms
Located at 1524 Snowden Road in Delaplane, near Sky Meadows State Park, Hollin Farms boasts over a dozen apple varieties (all clearly labeled for easy identification), pick-your-own and pre-picked pumpkins, gourds and winter squash, along with an assortment of greens.
Dig your own potatoes and peanuts, as well as sunflowers, are also available. Be sure to get a “made from scratch” apple donut and pasture-raised beef, too. Call 540-623-8854 or visit the website (http://www.hollinfarms.com/) or the Facebook page for up-to-date hours and crop availability.
Valley View Farm
Visitors willing to adhere to the farm’s “Pick Your Own 10 Commandments” can pick their own forbidden fruits, like pumpkins, apples and pears at Valley View Farm, located at 1550 Leeds Manor Road in Delaplane.
Locally produced ciders, wines and meads are also available for tasting and purchase on site, along with guided hayrides and honey tastings. For more information, call 540-592-1021 or visit the webpage (https://www.valleyviewva.com/) for seasonal events like “dog days” and an end of season bonfire. The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.
Apples are one of the most popular fruits on the planet. And now you have a carload. What am I going to do with them all, you wonder, while munching on an apple donut.
I’ll continue the annual tradition of baking a couple pies and making apple sauce … maybe get fancy and add them to a two-hour dinner recipe I’ll slave over, and no one eats. At the very least, I’ll toss them into the kids’ lunchboxes while praying the “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” adage prevails while cold and flu season descends upon our house.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
