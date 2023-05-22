Arney M. Johnson said he was surprised to be asked to be grand marshal of the upcoming Warrenton Memorial Day parade and even more surprised when he realized he didn’t have to plan the parade. “I thought the grand marshal had to plan the parade, but I wasn’t about to tell anyone that,” he laughed.
At 88, Johnson is full of energy and has a quick wit. His social calendar remains full, and he enjoys dining at Sedona Taphouse in Fredericksburg or Denim and Pearls in Warrenton for their Mussels Monday or Burger Night on Thursday.
“I don’t drink beer, but I do enjoy a good wine,” he said.
Johnson served two tours in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. When asked about his military experiences, he said he remembers the “funny things” despite being in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. His military experience, however, began over a decade earlier in 1953.
Johnson was born in Katonah, New York, in Westchester County, in April 1935. Johnson was one of four children. Katonah happens to be where Martha Stewart now lives, Johnson interjected.
His father served during World War I for a few years before managing a large estate, and his mother was an Irish emigrant who came to the United States for better opportunities. When his father died from cancer in 1943, his mother found work at the New York State Prison and reformatory. “This is where Martha Stewart did her time,” Johnson added.
Johnson's two older sisters were officers in the Marine Corps and married Marine Corps officers. “My elder sister was one of the first seven women to get a regular commission as a 2nd lieutenant following the Career Compensation Act,” said Johnson. “Her experience was so good, my other sister joined her three years later,” he added. Today, they are all buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Johnson was a senior in High School when he turned 18 in April 1953. His draft notice arrived before his diploma. “I was sort of expecting it,” he said. “I had been in the South in the summer and knew I was headed to Parris Island, so I told the recruitment officer that I had made a work commitment and couldn’t commit until the end of September,” Johnson said. The ruse was effective, and Johnson beat the heat and was in South Carolina in the Fall.
“My sister came up from Philadelphia where she was stationed and swore me in to the Marine Corps,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he had an annual winter pass to the small Puerto Rican Island of Vieques where the United States had an ammunition depot. “I had a tan year-round," he said.
On Easter Sunday 1955, Johnson married his high school sweetheart Veronica, and in 1956 he was reassigned to a Marine Corps finance office in Garden City, Long Island. He spent 12 years as a warrant officer.
During the Vietnam War, Johnson received a temporary commission as a second lieutenant. “I rose in rank, but my permanent grade was a warrant officer,” he said. After 30 years and nine days, Johnson retired from the military on October 1, 1983.
The couple settled onto a large piece of land they purchased in Goldvein in 1976 where Johnson still lives. Now he sells hay, but at one time, he raised black Angus cattle and showed quarter horses. The last horse died a few years ago.
Johnson and his late wife had no children, a result, he said, of Veronica’s exposure to contaminated water while living at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
The two traveled during Johnson's retirement years and visited Ireland in 1987 where they celebrated a large family reunion. In 2011, Johnson said he noticed Veronica’s behavior had changed.
“She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” he said. She was in stage 4 in 2014 when she was admitted to a care facility in Fredericksburg. “She stopped walking and talking two months after moving in,” Johnson said.
He said he had lunch and supper with Veronica every day until Feb. 15, 2017, when she died. “She’s buried in Arlington Cemetery, not far from my sister and brother-in-law,” Johnson said.
Johnson remains active and social and has a sharp sense of humor. He handles the money as the quarter master for the VFW Post 7728.
“I was an agent of the U.S. Treasury, so I suppose I am somewhat trustworthy,” he jokes.
Of the upcoming Memorial Day parade, he asks that everyone remember that Memorial Day is for the dead, and Veterans Day is for the living.
“We should all remember the freedoms that people died for so that we can enjoy this wonderful place called the United States of America. Many people don’t realize just how good they have it,” he said.
Molly Brooks, founder and CEO of Hero’s Bridge agrees, “In the business of everyday life it is easy to forget the everyday heroes that live all around us in this wonderful community. This parade, and other events like it, gives us all one time to pause, reflect and honor our veterans from all generations.”
The Warrenton Memorial Day parade is scheduled for Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Warrenton cemetery.
