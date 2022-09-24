Bristow mom Carylee Carrington learned to love reading from her mother, who was a lifelong educator and literacy coach. But she said it was her eldest son who inspired her to become an author.
A few years ago, Carrington says, her son was told by a fellow classmate that he could only play with kids of the same skin color. After that, Carrington says, it became her mission to “demystify the colorization of everything” and show kids that they “don’t need to conform to media expectations” when developing their own sense of self.
Carrington, 40, self-published her first book, “Everyone, Just Like Me,” in 2018. Her second book, “Pretty Hair,” was also self-published in 2019. She's currently editing her latest book, about a Black girl who wants to sing country music; it’s expected to print later this year.
Carrington has a YouTube channel devoted to reading aloud to children, and she’s launched a nonprofit: “Read With Carylee, Inc.” The organization is a 501(c)3 dedicated to promoting diversity in children’s literature. “Our goal is to ensure that all children are able to read books that help them feel represented,” its mission says.
Carrington says it’s been her dream to take her show live and give educators and authors the opportunity to collaborate together to inspire children. She also wants to support other self-published authors increase their visibility and community impact.
“With each stop, we hope to give local authors that platform to meet and connect with the children, parents and educators around them,” said the single mother of two.
When Carrington takes the stage to read, her book will be shown on a large screen behind her so guests can read along.
“I’m a bit of a performer. …I’ll be wearing my tutu,” said Carrington, who describes herself as a “Tutu Queen.” The tutus are a colorful way to get kids’ attention and get them excited about reading, she explained. The music from B2R will “keep fans energized,” she added.
Other local authors featured at the Hylton event include Andrea Lamont (“The Magic Friendship Rock,” 2021),Aisha Rice (“My Kinky Coily Hair,” 2018) and educator Maya Miernik (“Karina’s Cozy Corner,” 2021 and “Fluffy’s Night Out,” 2022).
Hylton will be Carrington’s first venue. She said she hopes to add more cities to her road show and feature authors from those localities.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
