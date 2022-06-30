Are the kids already complaining that “there’s nothing to do this summer!”? Volunteering is a great solution for summer boredom, and two kid-friendly opportunities were recently announced. First, the Manassas City Animal Adoption Center is signing up kids to “Read to a Shelter Pet” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through Aug. 4. Kids can keep up their reading skills and make a new furry friend. Time slots of 30 minutes are available, but they’ll fill up fast. Call 703-257-2420 to sign up.
Prince William Food Rescue is always in need of Food Rescue Heroes to rescue food. It’s easy! Simply visit your smartphone app store and download the “Northern Virginia Food Rescue” app, set up your profile and be ready to save food from the dumpsters. Kids can ride along and help carrying boxes of food that might otherwise get trashed to food assistance programs that will feed food insecure families. What a cool way to spend summer! Email tyoho@nova-fr.org to learn more.
Here’s something else for the family. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a cleanup on Thursday, June 30, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ridgewood Center, 4391 Ridgewood Center Drive, Woodbridge. Meet in front of the building marked 4391. Volunteers ages 16 and up are welcome as are those under 16, but they must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. Visit https://bit.ly/3NkoRdm to register or email abrown@kpwb.org to learn more.
Do you love office work? ACTS is looking for data entry volunteers ages 18 and older for its Hunger Prevention Center, Domestic Violence and Utility Assistance departments. Volunteers must work in the ACTS offices on weekdays only. Volunteers must pass a background check and must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (booster not required). Volunteers should be computer literate with quick and accurate typing skills. Visit https://actspwc.org/volunteer#How to fill out an online volunteer application. Email gflores@actspwc.org for more information.
The fantastic staff at BEACON is already preparing for its fall session, Aug. 22 through Nov. 10. They’re looking for volunteers to help teach English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes, both in-person and online via Zoom. No experience required; training is provided. Experience with Zoom is helpful. There will be mandatory training on July 23 for everyone. Help students gain a better grasp of English-speaking skills, which will help improve their lives/ Visit https://bit.ly/3wcYjUY to fill out an online application or call 703-368.-491 to learn more.
Make a difference in the life of a child. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers ages 21 and up who care about children growing up in safe, permanent and loving homes The staff is holding virtual information sessions Wednesday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 13, both from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how to help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Email jpolen@casacis.org or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.
Historic Dumfries has an urgent need for a tech-savvy volunteer age 18 or older who can address some issues it is having with the social media accounts. It’s an interesting virtual opportunity and will help this historic organization fix its accounts so they can keep communicating information, events and programming for children and adults. Email Lisa at info@historicdumfriesva.org for more information on how to help.
“School’s out for the summer,” but House of Mercy is already looking ahead to the coming school year with a back-to-school drive to provide children with new school supplies and new shoes to start the school year off right. Since some schools are beginning earlier, donations should be dropped off before July 15 at the facility, 8170 Flannery Court in Manassas. Donation bins will be available and ordering from their Amazon Wishlist is encouraged.
Remember how awesome it felt on that first day of school to have new supplies and new shoes? Help the kids have the same great start to the new year.
Visit https://houseofmercyva.org/events/back-to-school-drive/ to learn more. Volunteers will be needed. Contact John at 703-659-1636 or fill out the online volunteer form on the back-to-school drive page.
Saved Hands Foundation needs business-minded volunteers to help with resumes, event planning, admin, grant writing, network admin and more. The hours are on weekdays and are flexible. Help provide clients with the necessary tools and resources to realize their professional goals.
Show your love to our veterans! Willing Warriors in Haymarket needs Warrior Retreat Staging Team volunteers to help make its facility a “home away from home” for its veteran guests’ families. The group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon and on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Activities include folding laundry, making beds, replenishing supplies, light cleaning projects and socializing. Provide our veterans and their families a place to reconnect with and enjoy each other's company away from a hospital setting. What a terrific way to give back to your community and thank service members and their families for all they have sacrificed for our country.
Willing Warriors also needs skilled and licensed handymen, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, builders and contractors every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon for maintenance on the retreat grounds. Email Faith at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to RSVP and learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
