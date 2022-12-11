Is there anyone who doesn’t know the story of “A Christmas Carol”? Apart from the biblical nativity narrative, it is arguably the best-known tale in the overflowing category of Christmas literature. It is also almost certainly Dickens’ best-known work, and during his lifetime the most popular.
Dickens wrote the novel in six weeks, writing through the morning and then going for long walks, some as far as 20 miles, during which he brainstormed. Sales of his most recent novel, “Martin Chuzzlewitz,” were falling off, his wife was pregnant with their fifth child, and he was in dire need of money. There was no outline, no first draft; the book went straight from his pen to the printer. (Similarly, another Christmas masterpiece, Handel’s “Messiah,” was written in 24 days).
The book was an instant success, and since then it has been made into countless versions: plays, television shows and movies both animated and live (the best of the live stars George C. Scott as Scrooge; the animated version, Mr. McGoo’s Christmas Carol is also diverting). Inevitably, dramatists have created their own versions of the famous story, and one such is “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge.”
Scrooge has suffered a relapse and is back to his evil ways, suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, and even attempted murder. In their defense, the ghosts employ a crackerjack barrister. (Scrooge, typically frugal, represents himself.)
The characters from “A Christmas Carol” take the witness stand, giving their versions of the fateful night. The judge gives his verdict: The ghosts are found guilty! He fines Marley and the Spirits 40,000 pounds apiece and curtails their duties as redemptors, dealing them a mortal bow. And then … Scrooge makes the spirits an offer: work every day, not just one day a year and he'll drop the charges. The spirits agree and, to everyone's amazement, Scrooge keeps his word. But he's keeping the money the ghosts owe him to start a fund to help the poor. Everyone stares at Scrooge. A spark of joy in Scrooge's eye, infectious merriment!
Scrooge confesses that Jacob Marley and the Spirits of Christmas had to go to extraordinary measures to change him, so he had to go to extraordinary measures to change the Spirits of Christmas. The spirit of caring and giving should be every day, not just once a year. Scrooge then leads everyone to his house for a celebratory party.
Becky Gould- Levine, vice president of Prince William Little Theatre, says: “The show is a family-friendly comedy based on the legendary character Ebenezer Scrooge. I am doing properties for the show with my creative partner Melanie McCleerey and cannot begin to tell you how excited we are to present this holiday show to the people of Prince William County. It's family-friendly and shares a strong and positive holiday message.”
Prince William Little Theatre is a community theater organization based in Manassas. Since 1984, PWLT has provided quality local community theater as an all-volunteer, nonprofit, partly funded by grants from the Prince William County Park Authority, the City of Manassas and private contributions. Beginning in 2010, PWLT began performing at the Gregory Family Theater in the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Reach Constance Lyons at lyonsconstance@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.