Prince William County Fair returns this weekend

The Prince William County Fair will make a return this week – two years after what was supposed to be its last hurrah.
In 2019, the fair celebrated its 70th anniversary shortly after the Prince William Veterans Farm Club announced it was selling the fairgrounds and that that year’s fair would likely be the last. Then the fair was scheduled to make an unexpected comeback in 2020, but that ended up being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the new owner of the fairgrounds has brought the fair back this week with most of what has made the fair popular over the last seven decades, including carnival rides, farm animals, pony rides, camel rides, the demolition derby and the monster trucks – “all the same fun stuff people like to see,” said Diane Burke, the fair’s manager and director of business operations for the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds were purchased by a new owner last December, Burke said. The new owner actually purchased controlling shares in the Prince William Veterans Farm Club, which still exists in name and still owns the fairgrounds.
Over the last few months, it’s been mostly business as usual at the fairgrounds, which has hosted events such as a gun show and reptile show despite the ongoing pandemic, Burke said.
The Prince William County Fair runs from Aug. 13 to 21. A detailed schedule can be found here.
The fair is offering some its most popular past shows as well as some new ones. It will once again feature “the Big Bubble Show,” which was a hit in 2019. New shows will include “Puppy Pals” and the “One Wheel Wonder,” which both got their start on the TV show, “America’s Got Talent,” Burke said.
“We didn’t want the fair to go away because it’s a big part of the community,” she said.
