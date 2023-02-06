Those looking to take the plunge and say “I do” can register to get married on Valentine’s Day at the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash with Prince William County Clerk of Court Jacqueline Smith.
This year’s event will be hosted by Three Monkeys Pub and Chop House, once the home of the Manassas Presbyterian Church, built in 1875.
“It’s a happy day for so many people,” Smith said about the event, to be held at 9329 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We look forward to Valentine’s Day all year, and the old church is such a charming place for weddings.”
“Being that we’re in a 148-year-old church, it just kind of made sense to me,” said Billy Wiseman, co-founder of Three Monkeys, in a county news release.
“It’s something nice to do for people planning to get married in some room. Instead, they can actually get married in a church. We enjoy giving back to the community. We partnered with the clerk’s office. I said, ‘We’ve got this space. It’s a church. What do you guys think?’ They were all about it. It snowballed where everybody is doing a little to help make it a big event.”
Several Manassas businesses plan to sponsor surprises for the couples to celebrate their nuptials.
Katherine and Rene Campos renewed their vows at the old church last year on their sixth anniversary. “We wanted to keep a date that would be memorable. It’s also a holiday, so it’s really cute.” Katherine Campos said.
Larry Bronstone married Samea Whahab during last year’s ceremonies to please his bride.
“Valentine’s Day was her first pick,” he said.
The Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office is scheduling appointments for the Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash. Call 703-792-6036 or email circuitcourt@pwcgov.org to get on the schedule.
