Prince William Conservation Alliance honors 4 ‘people who make a difference’

Nearly 50 people joined Prince William Conservation Alliance at the Winery at La Grange on Sunday, Oct. 24 to honor and celebrate four people who are making a difference to strengthen Prince William communities.
Honorees included Jim Klakowicz, who was recognized for his work to protect vulnerable natural assets in Leesylvania State Park; Frank Washington, the Thoroughfare resident whose ongoing effort to protect historic cemeteries prompted recent changes in county policies; Marion Lobstein, for her work to launch the “Flora of Virginia Project;” and Carlos Castro, who was recognized as a community leader and entrepreneur who built a business that responds to the needs of the county’s Hispanic community.
Kim Hosen, Prince William Conservation Alliance’s executive director, opened the program with a reminder that everyone can make a difference, particularly when we come together to support a shared vision.
“It was difficult to decide who to honor today, there are many people in this county doing amazing work,” Hosen said in the release. "The people we’re recognizing stood out to us and highlight the far-reaching ways people make our community more welcoming to each other and nature.”
