Outdoor performances return to Locust Shade Park

Prince William County’s Jean C. Smith outdoor amphitheater at Locus Shade Park in Triangle is reopening this month with a full season of outdoor shows.
The amphitheater presents family entertainment during July and August with bench seating that is protected by a colorful shade structure. Additional seating is available on the gently sloping grass area perfect for blankets and lawn chairs. Picnic-style foods and soft beverages are allowed, but alcohol is prohibited.
Tickets are $5.50 per person or $4.50 per person for groups of 10 or more. Several of the performances are free. For information or to make reservations, call 703-792-8780.
Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, is located next to the U.S. Marine Corps Museum in Triangle, minutes from Interstate 95.
In addition to the amphitheater, the park offers pavilions available to rent, playgrounds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, 3.2 miles of nature trails, a 15-station fitness trail, batting cages, a driving range, an 18-hole miniature golf course and fishing in an 8-acre pond.
The amphitheater schedule: (* denotes free show)
- Thursday, July 8: 10:30 a.m., Reptile World
- Saturday, July 10: 3 p.m., K2 – A Performance of Poetry and Painting*
- Thursday, July 15: 10: 30 a.m., Blue Sky Puppets: “Three Not So Little Pigs”
- Saturday, July 17: 2 to 6 p.m., Lesson Zero and Starryville*
- Sunday, July 18: 3 p.m., “Broadway in the Park” by Somers Voice LLC*
- Friday, July 30: 2 p.m., Virginia National Ballet*
- Saturday, July 31: 5 p.m., Dale City Recreation Summer Intensive Showcase*
- Thursday, Aug. 5: 10:30 a.m., Reptile World*
- Sunday, Aug. 8: 3 p.m., Bull Run Cloggers "Returning to Dance!"*
- Saturday, Aug. 14: 5 p.m., Dale City Recreation Summer Intensive Showcase*
- Thursday, Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m., Blue Sky Puppets: “Three Not So Little Pigs”*
- Sunday, Aug. 22, 3 p.m., Manassas Symphony - pops concert*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.