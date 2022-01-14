Out with the old ... How to get rid of unwanted items after the holidays

The holidays bring lots of new things into our lives. This also means older items are replaced and need to be disposed of -- along with lots of cardboard and packaging materials.
Here are some tips for getting rid of post-holiday trash.
E-waste
Don’t leave old electronics around to collect dust and take up space. Technology changes rapidly, and it can be tough to find a new home for old electronics, also known as e-waste. If you can’t find somewhere to donate an old cell phone, tablet or computer, the safest and most responsible place for e-waste is a designated e-waste drop off location.
For proper and free disposal or recycling, Prince William residents can drop off e-waste items at the Prince William County Landfill on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Up to three items can be dropped off during each visit.
Remember: E-waste should not be disposed of in the regular trash nor into the county’s single-stream recycling system. E-waste can be a dangerous if disposed of improperly and irresponsibly due to toxic heavy metals such as mercury, lead and corrosive chemicals. These substances can cause serious damage if they end up in the landfill. When this happens, chemicals can seep (or leach) into surrounding groundwater, potentially causing harm to individuals, as well as the environment.
For example, lithium-ion batteries, which are in many electronic devices, can cause dangerous truck fires, while mercury-containing devices can break and release hazardous waste.
Regular batteries, as well lithium-ion, nickel cadmium and other household batteries, can be disposed of at the county landfill or Balls Falls Road Compost Facility battery center any day the landfill is open.
Decorations and lights
Old holiday decorations such as stringed lights should not be placed in the recycling bin. These items are considered “tanglers” and create problems for recycling centers. String lights should be placed in the trash or look for a specialty recycler on www.Earth911.com.
Holiday decorations still in good conditions may be donated to organizations such as Goodwill, Habitat Restore or others. A list of reuse establishments in the county can be found on the Prince William Solid Waste website: www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.
Packaging
Cardboard shipping boxes and gift boxes can be placed in curbside recycling containers. Larger boxes must be flattened and cut to a 2-feet by 2-feet or smaller. Be sure to remove all the packing material. Paper packing material can also be placed in curbside recycling along with most plain wrapping paper.
Styrofoam® inserts and packing peanuts should be placed in the garbage, however. Remove the air from plastic air pillows and recycle them with plastic bags at grocery stores and other retailers or place them in the trash. Bubble wrap can also be recycled with plastic bags.
Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division provides a variety of services to make the safe and proper disposal of unwanted items easy and convenient for residents. In most cases, these services are free of charge.
For disposal advice on more than 300 items, use the “A to Z Disposal Guide” at www.pwcva.gov/disposalguide.
