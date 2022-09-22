Occoquan will kick off the change of season this weekend with its annual Fall Arts & Crafts Show. More than 200 crafters, artisans and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths. Kids can catch the crafting bug at a new addition this year: “Imagination Alley.”
The craft show will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 to 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee.
“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region,” said Julie Little, events director. “And this fall, we’re offering some exciting new experiences too, such as artisan demonstrations and a fantastic art space called “Imagination Alley,” where kids can create while they are here for the show.
“Plus, we’ll host our popular beer and wine garden and some new foodie vendors in the food court,” she said. “Our award-winning restaurant scene will be open for business too.”
During the show, craftmanship will be showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Shoppers will see treasures from favorite crafters and can discover new talents from emerging artists.
Visitors may meet experienced artisans, talk to them about their work and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. Look for signs in vendor tents that say, “Ask Me About My Work!”
The beer and wine garden will be open both days from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery.
River Mill Park, situated along the river, offers the perfect spot to take a break and listen to live music. “Collective” is the featured band on Saturday, and The Ashleigh Chevalier Band returns on Sunday. Pro-tip: Park at the Va. 123 Commuter Lot on Old Bridge Road to board the “Garden Express” green shuttle straight to the garden at River Mill Park. The food court is situated near the park as well.
Kids and teens will want to stop by “Imagination Alley” to create their own art through demonstrations and workshops or add to our community art project. The area will be set up at the center of town, at 305 Mill St., and will be packed with make-and-take projects. It will be open both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A teen art display and performances of local community groups are part of the show this year.
Craft show programs, which are available at shuttle stops and info booths, will include a full schedule of activities and performances.
Visitors may park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into town. The shuttle costs $8 per rider round trip. Kids 12 and under ride free.
This fall, shuttle riders can use the EventBrite app to prepay their shuttle fees. Visitors may simply show the shuttle stop attendant their EventBrite receipt once they disembark in Occoquan.
There are several options for accessibility for the craft show. See occoquanva.gov/thecraftshow for more information.
