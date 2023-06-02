In a sure sign summer is quickly approaching, Occoquan is gearing up for this year’s RiverFest & Craft Show, a festival that celebrates the town’s history and heritage on the river.
As part of the RiverFest & Craft Show festivities, the community is invited to join in on the river fun on Sunday, June 4 for the first-ever “Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade.”
Registration for the parade is $45 per vessel. Businesses interested in participating become sponsors of the event. The fee for businesses is $150.
The greater portion of registration fees goes toward Occoquan’s Million Mighty Mussel Project in partnership with Potomac RiverKeeper Network.
Entrants with decorated river vessels will paddle the half-mile along the town’s coastline and arrive at the Occoquan footbridge by 11 a.m., where judging will take place.
Visitors can watch the parade from the Town Dock, Conservation Alley or at the Ellicott footbridge. The award ceremony is at 2 p.m. in River Mill Park.
For those who prefer a leisurely paddle, kayaks and standup paddleboards will be available for rent all weekend at Penguin Paddling, 201 Mill St.
The RiverFest & Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.
Get ready for more than 200 artisans, makersand creators to fill the streets of town. Festival visitors can shop for everything from accessories to wood crafts, fine art to children’s items. Many of the town’s shops and boutiques are ready to welcome shoppers, too.
Food trucks, grills and gourmet-to-go vendors, as well as Occoquan restaurants will be available throughout the weekend. Visitors can even sip on their favorite alcoholic beverages while strolling and shopping throughout the event. Simply pop into any participating Occoquan restaurant with an “on-premises license” and get it to-go. Don’t miss the beer & wine garden with live concerts starting at noon both days in River Mill Park.
Woodlawn Press Winery and Waters End Brewery will be serving up pours to savor. Up All Night is the featured band on Saturday, and the Ashleigh Chevalier Band returns to Occoquan on Sunday. Pro-tip: Take the Green shuttle, which drops off right at the park.
Celebrate the conservation corner and kids’ zone during RiverFest. Located in the center of town, Conservation Alley will be packed with family fun, crafts, delicious eats, beer, music and plenty of love for the natural world.
Journey with Junior Passport, where kids can earn a Conservation Alley sticker badge while learning simple ways to protect wildlife and the water.
Tour the 42-foot Sea Dog, the floating laboratory moored by Potomac Riverkeeper Network. Enjoy a flight of Eastern Shore-farmed oysters while learning about shell recycling. Visit the 30-foot mobile touch-and-see science museum and check out Ocean Sole for their sculptures made from recycled flip flops.
Try your hand at some make-and-take crafts at the Art Bar, with recycled supplies provided by UpCycle Creative Reuse Center of Alexandria.
Pop into Town Hall, 314 Mill St., to see fun, ticketed performances: Meet a variety of animal puppets while little ones learn about science at the Kids Nature Puppet Shows on Saturday. Shows run at noon and 2 p.m. Cost is $8 per entry.
On Sunday, kids of all ages can take in Reptile World and get up close and personal with a selection of live, large, colorful and gentle reptiles from all over the world. Shows run at noon and 2 p.m. at a cost of $15. Seats are limited for both shows.
Tickets are available a teventbrite.com/e/kids-fun-at-riverfest-tickets-625673324757and at the door until full.
For more RiverFest & Craft Show information, including accessibility options, see www.occoquanfestivals.com/or contact the Events Director at jlittle@occoquanva.gov.
