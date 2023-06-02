Photo_Lifestyles_Occoquan RiverFest_boat parade.jpg

A new addition to Occoquan RiverFest this year is the ‘Whatever Floats Your Boat Parade,” which kicks off at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. 

 Courtesy
Photo_Lifestyles_Occoquan Riverfest_paddle.JPG

More than 60 paddlers participated in the third annual Occoquan River Paddle Challenge held Saturday, May 20 at the Occoquan Regional Park.
