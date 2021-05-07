Occoquan kicks off its first ‘Artisan Market’ this weekend

The Town of Occoquan discontinued its Spring Craft Show in 2019. This year, it is adding three “Artisan Markets” instead.
The first is this coming weekend, May 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This is brand-spanking new,” said Julie Little, the town’s events and community development director. “We had our challenges with COVID, so we decided to see what we could do on a much smaller scale from our craft shows.”
Instead of the usual 300 vendors that typically participated in the annual craft shows, the artisan markets will be smaller, displaying the works of 50 artisans and crafters. There will be no informational booths or franchised operations, such as Mary Kay or Pampered Chef.
Instead of spreading the event throughout the town, the markets will be held in River Mill Park. The town streets, shops and restaurants will remain open. Visitors can park within the town or take the free, 32-seat shuttle from the Va. 123 commuter lot into town. There will be a $5 admission fee to the market.
“We won’t have the big food trucks and everything, but we will have local restaurants that will be on-site doing packaged lunches and breakfasts and things. We even have a beer tent,” Little said. “So, it’s much smaller but I think it will be quite the experience.”
When the town discontinued the Spring Craft Show, it intended to replace it with a new event, Riverfest, which would include artisans along with numerous activities focused on the Occoquan River.
Due to COVID-19, the Riverfest was not held last year but the town hopes to hold it in the near future.
It is also adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Capacity in the park will be limited to 270 people. The booths will be six feet apart.
“There won’t be mobs that you think of when you think of the craft shows,” Little said. “It gives people space to walk around unlike a regular craft show where you have people going in every direction.
“We would like you to wear a mask. We can’t force you to do so but we would like you to,” she said.
There will be signs at the park encouraging all to mask up and arrows directing one-way around the park and out.
“We will know in real time the number of people who enter and exit,” said Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta. Since the markets are spread out over three weekends, he said he doesn’t expect the town have to limit the number of visitors in the park.
“It depends on the weather, if the weather is really nice, we will get more people, not necessarily for the artisan markets but they will see what is happening,” Porta said. “Since the entrance [fee] is not substantial, they might just decide to go in.”
“With 50 vendors, you will not stay all day here. You will come, you will shop and then you will go to a restaurant in town or you will eat here and take off,” Little said. “I’m thinking the traffic flow should work pretty nicely or this type of market.”
“I’m looking forward to it,” Porta said. “I think it’s a really creative idea.”
While the markets aren’t planned to become a permanent town event, Little said she sees potential in having them at other times, such as the Christmas holidays.
“I feel this is a model; let’s see where it takes us. If it’s successful and it works for vendors and the timing of things, let’s use it. Let’s do it,” she said.
The $5 general admission fee includes entry into a daily drawing for a gift certificate to a town business or a free item from a favorite crafter.
A VIP package, valued at more than $50, is available for $35 and includes general admission for two people, an Occoquan market tote, a dedicated parking space near the event, entry into the daily drawing and two drink tickets. Visit Eventbrite to purchase entry tickets or VIP packages.
For more information, visit www.occoquanva.gov, Eventbrite, or contact Julie Little at jlittle@occoquanva.gov.
