The third annual Spirits & Spirits in Occoquan is set for this weekend, Oct. 28 and 29, and will offer hauntingly fun activities for adults, kids, and families.
A costume parade and contest will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the end of Mill Street at the River Mill Park.
Parade participants will line up near the Riverwalk Shops at the parking lot under the Va. 123 bridge. Mayor Earnie Porta will lead the parade down Mill Street to River Mill Park, where costume judging will take place.
Judging categories include: cutest, scariest, funniest, most original and family/group. First place winners in each costume category will be awarded $25 gift certificates that can be used in select businesses in town.
There is no fee to participate. Free hayrides also will be available in the park.
A Haunted Maze and Spirit Garden will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 305 Mill St.
Patriot Scuba hosts the Haunted Maze, which is rated PG-13 (meaning for adults and brave, older kids). Enter the maze through the spooky Spirit Garden then navigate your way through 15 themed areas full of scary skeletons, creepy crawlies and ghoulish goblins.
Admission to the maze is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for 12 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance. The maze is not recommended for young children as it may be too scary. All event proceeds from the Haunted Maze & Spirit Garden benefit local non-profit Patriots for Disabled Divers.
Free shuttle service will be available Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-11 p.m. Park at the Va. 123/Old Bridge commuter lot and be taken directly to the Haunted Maze and Spirit Garden.
Stroll through historic Occoquan on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 and vote for the best decorations, costumes and jack-o-lanterns at your favorite businesses.
Ballots are available at all participating businesses and can be dropped in the red mailbox at the Occoquan Town Hall. Voters will be entered to win gift cards to use around Occoquan.
