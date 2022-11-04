The 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Old Town Manassas and will again be sponsored by VetPar, Inc.
The parade will honor retired Army Col. Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White and Elizabeth Lewis, a World War II nurse, as grand marshals. Both are residents of Prince William County. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present and future. It steps off at 11 a.m.
The route will follow Center Street and pass the reviewing stand at the Harris Pavilion.
For more information on the parade participation, sponsorships, and advertising information, visit us at http://www.vetpar.org.
All veterans are encouraged to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.