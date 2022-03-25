A cancer diagnosis.
A family who has just lost a family member and is struggling.
Someone who is getting ready to go into surgery or has just had surgery.
A woman who has just had a baby.
People who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, or families who are suffering from COVID-19 and are quarantined.
There are lots of reasons why someone could need a hot meal – one they don’t have to cook. Lasagna Love is there to help, and it doesn’t require families to provide proof of financial hardship. Anyone who needs a lasagna can request one.
Lasagna Love was started by mom blogger Rhiannon Menn during the early days of the pandemic. She first asked her mom followers if they would be willing to make a lasagna for a neighbor in need.
“It went from ‘a moms helping moms group’ to ‘a neighbors helping neighbors’ group,” said Megan Gotimer, Lasagna Love’s regional director for Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina and Puerto Rico.
The nonprofit Lasagna Love, with its 25,000 volunteers, is now operating across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Australia and Canada, delivering more than 150,000 lasagnas made by volunteer chefs to families in their communities.
In Virginia, there have been 8,590 deliveries by 1,700 volunteer chefs. Of that number, about 257 were delivered in parts of Prince William County. Lasagna Love divides the state into regions that often cross county lines, Gotimer said.
“I very much believe in this organization,” Gotimer said. “It’s about helping people who are in your direct community and people who many not regularly ask for help, even if [they] are just having a hard time right now.
“It’s not overly hard to be kind to people. It’s ‘Here’s a meal. Here’s listening to your story,’” she added. “That piece of kindness resonates with people. It doesn’t just impact the recipients of the meals, but those who make them.”
Lasagna Love volunteer chef Nadia Wasef, of Manassas Park, said making a lasagna for a neighbor feels more personal than sending money to a charity.
“For me, it’s an eye-opening program that actually helps people in our own community,” Wasef said. “I know these roads. I know these neighborhoods. I may not know the person specifically, but you’re so homed into your personal community, so in a sense you know who you are helping.”
“It’s rewarding,” she added. “This person really needed it, and I was able to do that for them.”
For someone who likes to cook, making a lasagna isn’t a big deal, Wasef said. But making one for a family who needs it is “the best.”
Mallory Massey, a volunteer chef from Bristow, said she discovered Lasagna Love while watching a morning news show in the middle of the COVID pandemic that highlighted the struggles families were facing and what a difference a hot meal could make. She decided to get involved.
“It was an opportunity that I could work around my schedule as a full-time employee with three kids and still help folks who are suffering,” she said.
From single parents to families coping with COVID who are tired of Door Dash meals, “This is a small, simple thing to do for folks in your area,” Massey said.
Many, when they get back on their feet, decide to become volunteer chefs. It’s giving back in a circle, which the chefs say is a beautiful thing to see.
“You never know what is going on behind closed doors. Every family has their own challenges and things they are trying to work through,” Massey said. “Some people are just barely getting by, emotionally, physically, financially. We get that.”
Massey gets her children involved in the baking and delivery of the lasagnas. “They get what we are doing,” she said. “It’s a really lovely experience to be a part of.”
Karyn Cram is a regional Lasagna Love leader who coordinates 15 chefs in the greater Manassas area. She also has four others who are taking a temporary break from cooking.
All of the volunteer chefs donate the ingredients for the lasagnas they make. Collectively, the greater Manassas-area chefs make an average of 25 lasagnas a week, but it’s been as high as 80 and as few as 10. The chefs decide how many dishes they make and how often they make them. Recipients can request to have their lasagnas delivered hot and ready to eat, ready to reheat or frozen, Cram said.
Some chefs will accept requests from recipients who have allergies or dietary restrictions. Some will also offer to make something aside from lasagna, such as macaroni and cheese or chicken and rice.
In addition to making the lasagnas for families, Lasagna Love has also baked for fire departments, the USO on Veterans’ Day and for other mothers on Mother’s Day. Last May, the group made 35 lasagnas for moms and families at East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas.
Families at the mobile home park have endured a stressful few years. The park was nearly shut down because of its faulty sewer system but was ultimately purchased by Catholics for Housing, which fixed the leaking sewers and kept more than 250 adults and kids from being evicted.
Cram said recipients often share stories of hard times.
“It really does run the gamut of people who are struggling,” Cram.
Cram described the stories and the expression of thanks from those requesting meals “as very heartbreaking but uplifting.”
“Just about every reason you can imagine for your next-door neighbor to be in need of a meal, we see those,” she said.
