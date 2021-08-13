Nominate a favorite nonprofit for ‘giving back’ awards; help needed at food banks, English classes

Do you know a local nonprofit deserving special recognition, especially after this past year?
The wonderful staff at Prince William Living announced their annual “Giving Back Award,” which recognizes outstanding not-for-profit organizations in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County.
Nominations are now open! Visit www.princewilliamliving.com/givingbackaward/ to nominate your favorite organization. The deadline for nominations is midnight, Aug. 31, 2021. Nominees must be a 501(c)(3) organization, work in Prince William or Greater Manassas and be located in Prince William or Greater Manassas.
You can help fight food insecurity. ACTS Hunger Prevention Center needs volunteer donation pick-up drivers to pick up donations from grocery stores/restaurants, client intake workers, to register and book food assistance clients and volunteers to help in its warehouse and food pantry by accepting donations, sorting/shelving food, packing food bags, etc. Shifts are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Please visit www.actspwc.org/volunteer#How and click on volunteer portal to fill out an online application. Questions? Email scouteau@actspwc.org for details.
Do you love helping people improve their literacy skills? BEACON is preparing for its next session, Aug. 23 thru Nov. 10. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to be in-person ESOL teachers, online ESOL teachers, tech facilitators and site managers. No second language or previous experience is needed; training is provided. Email mkermon@osbva.org or call 571-428-2507 for more information about this exciting opportunity.
CASA Virginia is recruiting candidates ages 17 and older to be part of its AmeriCorps program Moving Forward Corps NOVA for the period Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022. Successful candidates for this full-time position will provide services to community members in different areas, such as citizenship, immigration, Virginia Driver's Privilege Card, taxes (VITA program), employment, resources, CHAP and other programs. Candidates must be fluent in English and Spanish, possess excellent organizing skills, be skilled in computers and have basic skills in Google Sheets/Excel. For more information, please call 571-320-1760 or email jnavarrete@wearecasa.org.
English as a Second Language and Immigrant Ministries (ESLIM) needs an experienced volunteer to teach ESL for beginning level adult learners at Grace United Methodist in Manassas. Previous teaching experience preferred; assistance will be available. Needed Monday or Thursday nights for 10 weeks, starting in September. Please submit volunteer application available on eslim.org to be considered. Please email connie.hauer@eslim.org to learn more.
Lace up your sneakers and inspire a group of girls to be strong, confident, and healthy! Girls on the Run is looking for volunteer coaches ages 16 and up to work with small groups of girls twice a week for the period Sept. 13 through Nov. 21. Coaches are trained to facilitate an easy-to-follow curriculum over the course of 10 weeks. No running experience necessary but be prepared to be a positive role model for these young ladies. To apply as a fall 2021 Girls on the Run of NOVA coach, please visit https://www.raceplanner.com/volunteer/index/new-coach-fall-21 to fill out an online application. Email clambacher@gotrnova.org for more information.
Are you interested in helping girls evolve into girls of courage, confidence and character? The Girl Scouts are looking for virtual Troop Leaders in Manassas, Haymarket and Gainesville. Troop Leaders will lead girls through activities and adventures that help them to have a strong sense of self, positive values, to seek challenges, to help their community and to build lasting healthy relationships. There’s something for everyone. Please call Shellise at 703-840-2076, email SPiazza@GSCNC.org to learn how you can get involved.
House of Mercy has need for volunteers age 12+ to help in its food pantry, thrift store and donation center. Volunteers ages 12 to 15 must volunteer with a parent. The food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the donation center and thrift store are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To sign up, please fill out the online application form at www.houseofmercyva.org/volunteer/. Please email akellogg@houseofmercyva.org to learn more about how you can get involved.
Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers ages 16+ for its August Community Cleanup, Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers ages 5 to 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. The cleanup will focus on Graham Park Road in Dumfries. Volunteers will meet at Ginn Memorial Park, 3876 Graham Park Road; parking will be available on location. Please wear a mask at check-in. KPWB staff will provide all supplies and hand sanitizer and a first aid kit will also be on hand. Please wear weather-appropriate clothes and closed-toe shoes. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and a friend to have fun while keeping our community clean. Questions? Email smorrow@kpwb.org to learn more.
Help keep food from being wasted. Prince William Food Rescue needs food rescue heroes ages 16 and up who can pick up food from donors and deliver the food to food pantries, food distribution sites or to homebound clients. Download the app on your smartphone, create your account and notification settings and you can be keeping food from landing in the dumpster right away. Contact Todd at 703-822-5205, ext. 202 or email tyoho@actspwc.org for more information.
Help support veterans. RSVP’s VETS Program, which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, is back, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed. Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
If you love working with wildlife, Wildlife Rescue League has a great opportunity for you! It needs volunteers ages 21 and up to transport sick and injured animals from wildlife veterinarians to licensed rehabilitators in the Northern Virginia area. Transporters sign up for two shifts each month, approximately three hours each, when they are available. Animals being transported are already contained for transport, typically in a small box. The transporter is not expected to perform wildlife rescues. You’ll feel great as you help rescue vulnerable wildlife. Please visit https://portal.wildliferescueleague.org/volunteer_questionnaire/ to fill out a volunteer form.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.