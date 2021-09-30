New trail links Belmont Bay to Veterans Park

After nearly 20 years of planning and work at multiple levels of government, Prince William is now home to the newest segment of the historic Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail -- an 800-mile network of locally managed trails along the Potomac River.
The new segment, while only 1 mile long, is a key part of the trail because it finally connects the eastern Woodbridge community of Belmont Bay to Veterans Memorial Park via the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The addition is part of a trail segment that will eventually connect Mount Vernon with Quantico.
The new trail segment was officially opened last weekend with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on National Public Lands Day, which is held annually in September and promotes volunteer support to help restore and improve our nation’s public lands.
The PHNST traces the origins of the ancient Potomac River from the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania down to the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. It traverses three states and the District of Columbia and provides numerous side trails and alternate routes for exploration. The new 10-foot-wide, stone-dust trail adds to the 13 miles of PHNST already constructed in the county.
A permit agreement between the county, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the new trail segment possible. The permit grants the county a two-year construction right-of-way and a 50-year trail right-of-way for the development and management of the trail within the Featherstone National Wildlife Refuge. According to the permit, construction and future maintenance of the trail segment is the responsibility of the county.
The cost of constructing the new trail segment, which is entirely located within the Woodbridge Magisterial District, was $540,000, according to Brendon Hanafin, chief of planning and capital projects for Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Congress designated the PHNST in 1983 with the goal of linking trail users to the history, culture and natural beauty of the Potomac River. Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge, recognized the profound historical significance of the trail at the ribbon-cutting.
“Although the Potomac River is often associated with the travels of George Washington, and preservation of significant places along its shores in the Civil War, we must not forget another less explored association -- the Underground Railroad. The Potomac was used as a means of escaping the oppression of slavery,” Franklin said.
“Researchers have shown that the enslaved used absolutely all means to free themselves, and the Potomac River was a part of such efforts. Along this very trail, men and women asserted their humanity in their quest for freedom.”
Franklin also pointed out the importance of the new segment to the people of the Woodbridge.
“We’re happy to be able to open up the trail extension because this is another way that we are helping move the Woodbridge District forward, particularly as we’re in the process of revitalizing the community,” she said.
Congressman Gerry Connolly, D-11th, spoke about the importance of connecting with nature and how trails open that opportunity.
“We’re celebrating one mile, but it’s an important celebration. Trails, which give access to open space, help remind us of the beauty we live with, which in our busy lives, we don’t often get to appreciate.”
Connolly added that providing the public with access to nature “is incumbent upon all of us who hold public office as our legacy to the next generation.”
To learn more about the PHNST visit www.nps.gov.
