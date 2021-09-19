Need research help? Prince William libraries offer primary sources online

Summer is over, and the fall semester is already under way. It won’t be long before students begin thinking about upcoming history research projects, papers and presentations. One challenge any historical research project presents is how to access primary sources—relevant original documents from the era being studied.
While public libraries are traditionally more associated with secondary sources—most commonly books written by scholars and historians—more and more original documents are being digitized and hosted by various vendors and publishers, both academic and commercial. The public library can increasingly provide its patrons access to “the archives.”
One online archive available through Prince William Public Libraries’ Digital Library is the aptly titled “Accessible Archives” portal. “Accessible Archives” contains full-text records of hundreds of publications, including newspapers from the colonial era, “camp” newspapers from World War I, the Civil War, African American newspapers from the 19th and early 20th centuries and a variety of other well-known and significant publications.
There is also a collection of primarily locally produced county histories covering counties, parishes and boroughs from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This collection would be useful for both local history projects and genealogical research.
The database is indexed and searchable, so patrons can browse individual collections or titles or do a targeted search. All the content is transcribed, but more records also include scanned images of the original documents. Besides being a great tool to find primary source information, “Accessible Archives” also introduces students to primary source research.
But don’t think it’s only for schoolwork. The Accessible Archives collection is also a lot of fun to browse. We invite you to log in with your library card number at pwcva.gov/digitallibrary and dig through the archives yourself.
Kirk Johnson works for Prince William Public Library System’s materials services division.
