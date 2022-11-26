Photo_Neabsco Boardwalk_5.jpg

One of several light displays featured in "Holiday Walk of Lights," which opens Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk.
Photo_Neabsco boardwalk_6.jpg

One of several light displays featured in "Holiday Walk of Lights," which opens Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk.
Photo_neabsco boardwalk_1.jpg

Icicle lights hang over the walkway to the Neabsco Creek boardwalk as part of "Holiday Walk of Lights," which opens Saturday, Nov. 26.
photo_Neabsco boardwalk_2.jpg

The Neabsco Creek boardwalk is lit for "Holiday Walk of Lights," which opens Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Neabsco Regional Park in Woodbridge.
photo_Neabsco boardwalk_7.jpg

One of light displays included in "Holiday Walk of Lights" at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk.
