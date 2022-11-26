Prince William County’s Neabsco Regional Park, home of the Neabsco Creek boardwalk, will host two festive events this holiday season: a light display and a holiday tree display -- all for free.
The new “Holiday Walk of Lights” opens this Saturday, Nov. 26 at dusk and features handcrafted light installations on the path to the boardwalk as well as thousands of lights illuminating the three-quarter-mile boardwalk.
On Dec. 10, decorated holiday trees will be added to the boardwalk to complement the experience.
This is the second year for the holiday tree display, but the first year for the walk of lights display, said Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Last year’s holiday tree display was so popular that the parks department came up with the idea to add the light installations to enhance the outdoor holiday experience at Neabsco Regional Park, Wenrich said, noting that the idea took about a year to develop.
The county parks department applied for and received funds from the American Rescue Plan’s Tourism Recovery Program, funded through federal and state COVID-19 relief money, to pay for the $80,000 light display, Wenrich said.
With input from the parks department, a private contractor, Virginia Christmas Lighting and Décor, created and installed the holiday light display, Wenrich said.
Whether the light display along the Neabsco boardwalk will be an annual event remains to be seen, Wenrich said.
The parks department will monitor the popularity of the event over the next month. To bring it back next year, the department would need to secure an ongoing funding source.
The wooden trees that will be added on the boardwalk on Dec. 10 were cut from plywood by the county’s historic preservation department and painted and decorated by community groups, local businesses and families.
Parks department staff will be present at the events, and park rangers will patrol the park as well, Wenrich said.
The county invites all residents to visit the Neabsco Regional Park and meander through the magical holiday light and tree displays. The lights will be turned on during weekend evenings through the end of the year.
The parks department anticipates increased attendance at the light display on its first evening, Saturday Nov. 26, and will provide overflow parking at Mary Porter Traditional School, 15311 Forest Grove Drive, Woodbridge, and will operate shuttle buses to the park.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.