Warmer days and lots of rain makes spring a great time to plant native plants. Many native plant sales are being held throughout the area over the next month -- just in time to get plants in the ground to support pollinators all year long.
Rain-soaked soil, steadily warming temperatures and long days of sunlight make spring a great time to add new plants to gardens and landscapes. Spring planting gives plants a growing season’s worth of root growth, so the plants get well established before the drying and freezing effects of long winters, says master gardener Robin Finehout.
May is a satisfying time to plant because colorful blooms arrive in time to enjoy them all summer and into fall.
Many of the local plant sales will offer exclusively native plants or have a wide variety of natives to choose from. Native, or local ecotype plants, are those that occur naturally in the region in which they evolved. They are perfectly suited to soil, climate conditions and growing season in that particular ecosystem, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Native plants tend to be resilient, require less maintenance and irrigation, and provide “ecosystem services” to your garden -- meaning they benefit pollinators and native wildlife, said Nancy Berlin, a natural resource specialist and master gardener coordinator for Virginia Cooperative Extension. Native plants are essential to a healthy local ecosystem, and they are beautiful in landscaping too, she added.
Native plants support pollinator-friendly gardens, and even a small backyard garden can make a big difference for pollinators. The Audubon Society encourages native plants because “each patch of habitat becomes part of a collective effort to nurture and sustain the living landscape for birds and other animals.”
This weekend is the Prince William Master Gardeners’ sale, which is held at the Teaching Garden at St. Benedict Monastery in Bristow on Sat., May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Many of the plants available for sale are native plants and they are all labeled and categorized for easy shopping.
Knowledgeable master gardeners are available to answer questions and give advice about plant selection and maintenance. The plants are all donated from the master gardeners’ personal gardens and those of their friends. All proceeds from the sale are used to support the teaching garden.
Peak native plant shopping is this weekend but there are a few more plant sales happening through the beginning of June.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
